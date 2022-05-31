The House Judiciary Committee is calling an emergency hearing this week to consider a package of gun control bills, including one that would increase the legal purchasing age for semi-automatic rifles from 18 to 21.

Driving the news: The panel on Thursday morning will review an omnibus package made up of eight bills that Democrats are calling the "Protecting Our Kids Act."

In addition to increasing the purchasing age for semi-automatic rifles, the package would ban the import, sale, manufacture, transfer or possession of large-capacity magazines.

The package also includes a bill that would establish requirements to regulate the storage of firearms on residential premises and create criminal penalties for violations.

The big picture: Mass shootings in Uvalde, Texas, and Buffalo, New York, have pushed lawmakers to pursue new gun control legislation.

The emergency meeting was called even though the House is out of session this week.

What to watch: House Democrats plan to bring the bills to the floor for a vote early next week, per Punchbowl News, which first reported on the omnibus package.

Even if the package passed the House, it would still require 60 votes to break a filibuster in the Senate.

Go deeper ... Why this time could be different