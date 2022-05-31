12 hours ago - Politics & Policy
House committee to hold emergency hearing on gun control bills
The House Judiciary Committee is calling an emergency hearing this week to consider a package of gun control bills, including one that would increase the legal purchasing age for semi-automatic rifles from 18 to 21.
Driving the news: The panel on Thursday morning will review an omnibus package made up of eight bills that Democrats are calling the "Protecting Our Kids Act."
- In addition to increasing the purchasing age for semi-automatic rifles, the package would ban the import, sale, manufacture, transfer or possession of large-capacity magazines.
- The package also includes a bill that would establish requirements to regulate the storage of firearms on residential premises and create criminal penalties for violations.
The big picture: Mass shootings in Uvalde, Texas, and Buffalo, New York, have pushed lawmakers to pursue new gun control legislation.
- The emergency meeting was called even though the House is out of session this week.
What to watch: House Democrats plan to bring the bills to the floor for a vote early next week, per Punchbowl News, which first reported on the omnibus package.
- Even if the package passed the House, it would still require 60 votes to break a filibuster in the Senate.
