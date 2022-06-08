Fourth grader Miah Cerrillo, who survived the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, recounted Wednesday what she experienced that deadly day.

Driving the news: "We were just watching TV and then [the teacher] got an email," 11-year-old Cerrillo said in a pre-recorded video to Congress. "She went to go lock the door and he was in the hallway and they made eye contact."

The students hid behind their teacher's desk and backpacks, Cerrillo said, and the gunman shot the window between the classrooms.

"[He] told my teacher goodnight and shot her in the head" Cerillo said.

"When I went to the backpacks, he shot my friend … I thought he was going to come back to the room, so I grabbed the blood and I put it all over me," she said.

Cerillo testified that she doesn't feel safe at school.

"I don't want it to happen again," she said.

Miguel Cerrillo, Miah's father, also testified Wednesday, urging lawmakers for change in the wake of the deadly shooting.

"I come because I could’ve lost my baby girl," Miguel said through tears. "She’s not the same little girl that I used to play with and run with and do everything, because she was daddy’s little girl."

"I wish something would change. Not only for our kids, but every single kid in the world because schools are not safe anymore," he said.

"Something needs to really change."

Go deeper... "It might happen again": Uvalde's kid survivors tell their stories