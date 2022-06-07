Schumer tells Democrats to "keep talking" to GOP about gun legislation

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) encouraged his Democratic colleagues on Tuesday to pursue bipartisan talks on gun legislation.

Driving the news: "We know we're not going to get everything we want," Schumer said on the Senate floor.

"We know that the push for even more meaningful gun safety will continue after this debate, but making real progress is very important," he added.

" I'm encouraging my Democratic colleagues to keep talking, to see if Republicans will work with us to ... help stop gun violence," he said.

State of play: A bipartisan group of senators is working to craft narrowly focused gun control legislation that can win over Senate Republicans, Axios' Alayna Treene reports.

The bipartisan group is amenable to compromise, even if the result falls short of what many Democrats want, Treene notes.

"I am so willing to bend over backward to find a compromise. … I need a vote that just shows progress," Murphy said last month.

"I'm perfectly willing to let the good prevail over the perfect."

