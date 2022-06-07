8 hours ago - Politics & Policy
Schumer tells Democrats to "keep talking" to GOP about gun legislation
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) encouraged his Democratic colleagues on Tuesday to pursue bipartisan talks on gun legislation.
Driving the news: "We know we're not going to get everything we want," Schumer said on the Senate floor.
- "We know that the push for even more meaningful gun safety will continue after this debate, but making real progress is very important," he added.
- "I'm encouraging my Democratic colleagues to keep talking, to see if Republicans will work with us to ... help stop gun violence," he said.
- Schumer added that Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.), who is helping lead gun reform talks, "has asked for some space to have the bipartisan talks continue."
State of play: A bipartisan group of senators is working to craft narrowly focused gun control legislation that can win over Senate Republicans, Axios' Alayna Treene reports.
- The bipartisan group is amenable to compromise, even if the result falls short of what many Democrats want, Treene notes.
- "I am so willing to bend over backward to find a compromise. … I need a vote that just shows progress," Murphy said last month.
- "I'm perfectly willing to let the good prevail over the perfect."
