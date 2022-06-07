Skip to main content
8 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Schumer tells Democrats to "keep talking" to GOP about gun legislation

Erin Doherty
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) speaks to reporters after a closed-door lunch meeting with Senate Democrats at the U.S. Capitol May 24, 2022
Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) encouraged his Democratic colleagues on Tuesday to pursue bipartisan talks on gun legislation.

Driving the news: "We know we're not going to get everything we want," Schumer said on the Senate floor.

  • "We know that the push for even more meaningful gun safety will continue after this debate, but making real progress is very important," he added.
  • "I'm encouraging my Democratic colleagues to keep talking, to see if Republicans will work with us to ... help stop gun violence," he said.
  • Schumer added that Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.), who is helping lead gun reform talks, "has asked for some space to have the bipartisan talks continue."

State of play: A bipartisan group of senators is working to craft narrowly focused gun control legislation that can win over Senate Republicans, Axios' Alayna Treene reports.

  • The bipartisan group is amenable to compromise, even if the result falls short of what many Democrats want, Treene notes.
  • "I am so willing to bend over backward to find a compromise. … I need a vote that just shows progress," Murphy said last month.
  • "I'm perfectly willing to let the good prevail over the perfect."

