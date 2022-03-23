Zelensky says 100,000 trapped in Mariupol with "no food, no water"
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a televised address Wednesday that about 100,000 people are enduring "inhumane conditions" in Mariupol as they face a relentless attack by Russian forces in the southeastern port city.
What he's saying: Zelensky said Mariupol's citizens were completely blockaded by Russia's military. "No food, no water, no medicine," he said. "Under constant shelling, under constant bombing."
- Despite the bombardment, more than 7,000 Mariupol residents had been rescued from the besieged city in the past 24 hours.
The big picture: Mariupol is encircled by Russian forces, which have bombarded the strategically important city with airstrikes for days. Russia's military needs to take Mariupol in order to create a land corridor between Crimea and the Russian-backed regions of Luhansk and Donetsk in southeastern Ukraine.
Editor's note: This a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.