Zelensky says 100,000 trapped in Mariupol with "no food, no water"

Rebecca Falconer
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy makes a speech on evaluation the 22nd day of the Russia-Ukraine war during virtually addressing in Kyiv, Ukraine on March 17.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during a virtual address in Kyiv, Ukraine, on March 17. Photo: Ukrainian Presidency/Handout/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a televised address Wednesday that about 100,000 people are enduring "inhumane conditions" in Mariupol as they face a relentless attack by Russian forces in the southeastern port city.

What he's saying: Zelensky said Mariupol's citizens were completely blockaded by Russia's military. "No food, no water, no medicine," he said. "Under constant shelling, under constant bombing."

  • Despite the bombardment, more than 7,000 Mariupol residents had been rescued from the besieged city in the past 24 hours.

The big picture: Mariupol is encircled by Russian forces, which have bombarded the strategically important city with airstrikes for days. Russia's military needs to take Mariupol in order to create a land corridor between Crimea and the Russian-backed regions of Luhansk and Donetsk in southeastern Ukraine.

Editor's note: This a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

