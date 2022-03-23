Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a televised address Wednesday that about 100,000 people are enduring "inhumane conditions" in Mariupol as they face a relentless attack by Russian forces in the southeastern port city.

What he's saying: Zelensky said Mariupol's citizens were completely blockaded by Russia's military. "No food, no water, no medicine," he said. "Under constant shelling, under constant bombing."

Despite the bombardment, more than 7,000 Mariupol residents had been rescued from the besieged city in the past 24 hours.

The big picture: Mariupol is encircled by Russian forces, which have bombarded the strategically important city with airstrikes for days. Russia's military needs to take Mariupol in order to create a land corridor between Crimea and the Russian-backed regions of Luhansk and Donetsk in southeastern Ukraine.

Editor's note: This a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.