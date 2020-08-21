23 mins ago - Politics & Policy

White House holds funeral procession for Trump's younger brother

President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump watch pallbearers carry the casket of Trump's younger brother on August 21. Photo: Nicholas Kamm/AFP via Getty Images

A funeral procession for Robert Trump, the president's younger brother, was held Friday afternoon at the White House.

Details: The hymn "Abide With Me" was played on bagpipes for the procession, per pool reporters. The president's younger brother died last Saturday night, at 71, after being hospitalized in New York with an unspecified illness.

  • The president was expected to cover the costs of the event, per the New York Times.

What he's saying: "He was not just my brother, he was my best friend. He will be greatly missed, but we will meet again," President Trump said in a statement on Saturday.

History lesson: The last funeral service held at the White House was for President John F. Kennedy, ABC News reports.

Photo: Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images
Photo: Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images
Photo: Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images
Photo: Chip Somondevilla/Getty Images

Science

In photos: California wildfires scorch 771,000 in one week

A firefighter tries to put out the wildfire on August 19. Photo: China News Service / Getty Images

California has endured more than 12,000 lightning strikes this week along with broken temperature records, resulting in 560 known wildfires spread across the state, Gov. Gavin Newsom said Friday.

What's new: The blazes are overwhelming the state's capacity to cope, with at least five deaths linked to the fires. Roughly 771,000 acres have been scorched and air quality is dismal, according to Cal Fire, the state’s firefighting agency.

Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 5:30 p.m. ET: 22,803,344 — Total deaths: 796,095 — Total recoveries: 14,596,332Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 5:30 p.m. ET: 5,615,998 — Total deaths: 175,204 — Total recoveries: 1,946,866 — Total tests: 70,056,121Map.
  3. Politics: Trump administration blocks FDA from regulating lab-developed tests Postmaster general denies discussing USPS changes with Trump.
  4. Health: Hospitals continue to sue patients in hotspots.
  5. States: Florida's death toll tops 10,000 — Rep. Butterfield: "It's unthinkable" if transportation continues to suffer.
Podcasts

Tax trouble for billionaire philanthropist Robert Smith

Robert Smith captivated America in May 2019, pledging to pay off student debt for Morehouse College's graduating class. It was Smith's introduction to the national stage, after decades of private equity success that made him the richest Black American and a philanthropic force.

Axios Re:Cap focuses on Smith and recent reporting that he's under criminal investigation by the IRS, which could dent both his reputation and his political ambitions.