White House holds funeral procession for Trump's younger brother

A funeral procession for Robert Trump, the president's younger brother, was held Friday afternoon at the White House.

Details: The hymn "Abide With Me" was played on bagpipes for the procession, per pool reporters. The president's younger brother died last Saturday night, at 71, after being hospitalized in New York with an unspecified illness.

The president was expected to cover the costs of the event, per the New York Times.

What he's saying: "He was not just my brother, he was my best friend. He will be greatly missed, but we will meet again," President Trump said in a statement on Saturday.

History lesson: The last funeral service held at the White House was for President John F. Kennedy, ABC News reports.

Photo: Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

Photo: Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

Photo: Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images