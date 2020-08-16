Updated 40 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Robert Trump, the president's younger brother, dies at 71

Robert Trump hugs President Trump after his brother delivered his acceptance speech in New York City in November 2016. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Robert Trump the younger brother of President Trump has died, per a White House statement Saturday night. He was 71.

What he's saying: Trump said in the statement, "He was not just my brother, he was my best friend. He will be greatly missed, but we will meet again."

The big picture: White House confirmed on Friday that Robert Trump had been hospitalized in New York with an unspecified illness and that the president planned to visit him. His cause of death was not disclosed.

  • The president said at a briefing that day that he hoped his brother would be all right, noting: "He's having a hard time."
  • Robert Trump was previously in an intensive care unit for over a week in June.

Of note: Robert Trump was a Trump Organization executive who generally stayed away from the spotlight. However, filed a lawsuit against Mary Trump, daughter of his and President Trump's niece Mary Trump, in an attempt to stop the publication of her tell-all book. However, the memoir went on sale last month.

  • Jack O'Donnell, a former Trump Organization executive, told the New York Times: "He was dignified, he was quiet, he listened, he was good to work with. He had zero sense of entitlement."

Editor's note: This article has been updated with new details throughout.

