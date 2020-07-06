3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Mary Trump tell-all book to be released early due to "high demand"

Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

Simon & Schuster announced Monday that it will publish a tell-all book written by President Trump's niece Mary on July 14 — two weeks earlier than previously planned — due to "high demand and extraordinary interest."

Why it matters: The current No. 1 book on Amazon's best-seller list — titled, “Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man" — is expected to shed light on intimate details of the president's family life from the perspective of Mary Trump, who has a doctorate in psychology.

  • Simon & Schuster's decision comes days after a New York appellate judge overturned an injunction against the publishing company, allowing it to move forward with publication over the objections of Trump's family.
  • The president has claimed that Mary Trump signed a nondisclosure agreement and is "not allowed" to publish her book.

What they're saying:

"Mary Trump spent much of her childhood in her grandparents’ large, imposing house in the heart of Queens, New York where Donald and his four siblings grew up. She describes a nightmare of traumas, destructive relationships, and a tragic combination of neglect and abuse. She explains how specific events and general family patterns created the damaged man who currently occupies the Oval Office, including the strange and harmful relationship between Fred Trump and his two oldest sons, Fred Jr. and Donald.
A firsthand witness to countless holiday meals and family interactions, Mary brings an incisive wit and unexpected humor to sometimes grim, often confounding events. She recounts in unsparing detail everything from her uncle Donald’s place in the family spotlight and Ivana’s penchant for regifting to her grandmother’s frequent injuries and the appalling way Donald, Fred Trump’s favorite son, dismissed and derided him when he began to succumb to Alzheimer's."
— Simon & Schuster statement

Trump says niece "not allowed" to write book because of nondisclosure agreement

Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 3 p.m. ET: 11,514,395 — Total deaths: 535,453 — Total recoveries — 6,223,819Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 3 p.m. ET: 2,910,023 — Total deaths: 130,090 — Total recoveries: 906,763 — Total tested: 35,512,916Map.
  3. Public health: Case growth outpacing testing in hotspots
  4. States: Cuomo accuses Trump of "enabling" the coronavirus surge — West Virginia becomes latest state to mandate facial coverings.
  5. Politics: Meadows says Trump "is right" to claim 99% of coronavirus cases are "harmless."
Politics & Policy

Amy Cooper charged for calling police on Black bird-watcher in Central Park

A white woman who called 911 to accuse a Black man of threatening her life in Central Park in March faces misdemeanor charges for making a false report, the Manhattan District Attorney's office announced Monday.

The big picture: The May 25 incident, which was caught on film, was one of several viral episodes that helped catalyze massive Black Lives Matter protests against the police killings of Black people in the U.S.

Politics & Policy

McEnany defends Trump's tweet about Bubba Wallace and Confederate flag

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said during a press briefing Monday that President Trump "was not making a judgment one way or the other" about NASCAR's decision to ban the Confederate flag and that his attack on Bubba Wallace was an attempt to stand up for NASCAR fans who are unfairly painted as racist.

The state of play: McEnany was repeatedly grilled by reporters over the president's inflammatory tweet, in which he demanded that NASCAR's only Black driver apologize after the FBI determined that he was not a target of a hate crime and claimed that ratings had dropped after the sport banned the Confederate flag at its events.

