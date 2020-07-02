Updated 57 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Judge lifts block on Trump book publisher, but upholds order on his niece

President Trump at the White House on June 26. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

The injunction on a memoir about President Trump written by his niece was lifted on Wednesday by a judge in New York Supreme Court's Appellate Division, Second Department.

Driving the news: The judge ruled that publisher Simon & Schuster did not seem to be bound by the confidentiality agreement signed by the author, Mary Trump, of the book "Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man," which was originally due for release on July 28. However, appeals court judge Alan Scheinkman upheld the restraining order against the president's niece.

What they're saying: "While Ms. Trump unquestionably possesses the same First Amendment expressive rights belonging to all Americans, she also possesses the right to enter into contracts, including the right to contract away her First Amendment rights,” the judge said.

  • "Unlike Ms. Trump, Simon & Schuster has not agreed to surrender or relinquish any of its First Amendment rights."

The big picture: The president's younger brother Robert Trump who filed a lawsuit against their niece, who's the daughter of their deceased elder brother Fred Trump Jr., over the tell-all book.

  • A New York judge issued an injunction temporarily blocking publication of the memoir on Tuesday.
  • A New York judge issued an injunction temporarily blocking publication of the memoir on Tuesday.

What's next: Mary Trump’s attorney Ted Boutrous tweeted that he would file a brief in the trial court on Wednesday explaining why the order against her "must be vacated."

Jun 30, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Judge temporarily blocks publication of tell-all book by Trump's niece

Photo: Screenshot from Simon & Schuster

A New York judge issued an injunction on Tuesday temporarily blocking publication of a tell-all book by Mary Trump, President Trump's niece.

The big picture: The preliminary decision marks a temporary win for President Trump's younger brother Robert, who filed the lawsuit to stop his niece's memoir, "Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man."

Updated 47 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 10 p.m. ET: 10,644,433 — Total deaths: 515,542 — Total recoveries — 5,451,472Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 10 p.m. ET: 2,683,894 — Total deaths: 128,044 — Total recoveries: 729,994 — Total tested: 32,827,359Map.
  3. Federal government: Trump says he still thinks coronavirus will "just disappear" at some point, supports another round of direct payments to Americans.
  4. Public health: Thanks to coronavirus, your home is now your gymFormer FDA chief says 500,000 Americans may be contracting coronavirus a day.
  5. States: Georgia and Arizona report record new coronavirus cases — California shuts down bars and indoor dining for most residents.
  6. 1 ⚽️ thing: 6 players test positive for coronavirus before MLS comeback tournament.
Updated 4 hours ago - World

Hong Kong's fate is the future of globalism

Andrew Wan, a pro-democracy legislator, is arrested during a protest in Hong Kong, July 1. Photo: Yat Kai Yeung/NurPhoto via Getty Images

A new security law in Hong Kong is the latest blow to a globalist vision of the free movement of people, ideas and capital.

Why it matters: The law all but eliminates the civil rights that people in Hong Kong have exercised for years. But it also points the way to a more dangerous and divided world that will be increasingly defined by borders and nationality.

