Warren: Barr should resign or face impeachment

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren told CNN’s "Anderson Cooper 360°" Wednesday Attorney General Bill Barr should resign "or face impeachment" after President Trump acknowledged the AG overruled prosecutors to lower Roger Stone's sentencing recommendation.

The big picture: Democrats on the House Judiciary Committee sent Barr a letter confirming he'll testify on March 31 on the intervention in the case of Trump's associate Stone, after Department of Justice prosecutors requested he serve 7–9 years in prison for crimes including obstruction of justice, lying to Congress and witness tampering. All four prosecutors resigned following the action.

[W]e have people in our Justice Department resigning because of Donald Trump’s inappropriate influence, and the attorney general overturning a sentencing of Donald Trump’s cronies, right in front of our eyes."

— Warren on CNN

What they're saying: Axios has contacted the Justice Department for comment on Warren's remarks.

The DOJ maintains the recommended sentence was too harsh owing to factors including Stone's "advanced age, health, personal circumstances and lack of criminal history."

The Justice Department noted that the witness Stone was convicted of attempting to intimidate claims he "did not perceive a genuine threat."

