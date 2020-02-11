36 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Reports: DOJ to reduce sentencing recommendation for Roger Stone

Zachary Basu

Photo: Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images

The Justice Department is changing its sentencing recommendation for Roger Stone, overruling career prosecutors who requested in a court filing Monday that the former Trump adviser serve 7–9 years in prison, the Washington Post, AP and others reported Tuesday.

Why it matters: The downgraded sentencing recommendation is sure to prompt allegations of political interference. President Trump tweeted Monday that the recommendation is a "miscarriage of justice" that he "cannot allow," claiming that the "real crimes were on the other side."

  • A senior DOJ official told the Post that the 7–9 year recommendation "is not what had been briefed to the department," and that the department "finds the recommendation extreme and excessive and disproportionate to Stone’s offenses."
  • The official also said that the decision to change the recommendation came before Trump's tweet. A formal announcement is expected later Tuesday.

The backdrop: Stone, one of several Trump associates to be indicted as a result of the Mueller investigation, was found guilty in November on seven counts related to his attempts to learn more about when WikiLeaks would publish damaging emails about 2016 Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.

  • The self-proclaimed "dirty trickster" was convicted of crimes that include obstruction of justice, lying to Congress and witness tampering.
  • The Justice Department's original memo, which recommended that he be hit with a sentence in line with the advisory guidelines, accused Stone of displaying "contempt for this Court and the rule of law."

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.

