Updated 1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

House Judiciary Committee says Barr has agreed to testify

Axios

Photo: Jahi Chikwendiu/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Democrats on the House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday sent Attorney General Bill Barr a letter confirming he will testify before the panel on March 31st.

Why it matters: The letter comes after President Trump acknowledged in a tweet that Barr had personally overruled career prosecutors to lower the sentencing recommendation for his associate Roger Stone. Democrats in Congress have demanded the intervention be investigated for political interference.

What they're saying: Democrats on the committee wrote that they plan to address a "pattern of conduct in legal matters relating to the President that raise significant concerns." These include:

  • The removal of former U.S. attorney for D.C. Jessie Liu, who oversaw the prosecutions of Trump associates Roger Stone, Michael Flynn and Paul Manafort.
  • The "intake process" Barr said he has established for Rudy Giuliani to send the Justice Department information he has gathered about the Bidens in Ukraine.
  • The decision to overrule prosecutors in the Stone case.

Read the letter.

This story is breaking news. Please check for updates.

Go deeper

Rebecca Falconer

Pelosi leads Democrats' calls for DOJ probe

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi holds a press conference on Tuesday in Washington, D.C. Photo: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) is leading calls for an investigation after the Department of Justice made a downgraded sentencing recommendation for President Trump's associate Roger Stone.

"By tweet @realDonaldTrump engaged in political interference in the sentencing of Roger Stone. It is outrageous that DOJ has deeply damaged the rule of law by withdrawing its recommendation. Stepping down of prosecutors should be commended & actions of DOJ should be investigated."
Go deeperArrowUpdated 16 hours ago - Politics & Policy
Jonathan SwanZachary Basu

Scoop: Trump pulls nomination for former U.S. attorney for D.C. to Treasury post

Photo: Salwan Georges/The Washington Post via Getty Images

President Trump is withdrawing his nomination for former U.S. attorney for D.C. Jessie Liu to serve as the Treasury Department's undersecretary for terrorism and financial crimes, a top position overseeing economic sanctions, according to two sources with direct knowledge.

The big picture: Liu was confirmed in September 2017 to lead the largest U.S. attorney's office in the country, overseeing a number of politically charged prosecutions that included the case against Trump associates Roger Stone, Michael Flynn, Paul Manafort and other spinoffs from the Mueller investigation.

Go deeperArrowUpdated 22 hours ago - Politics & Policy
Zachary Basu

Trump congratulates Barr after prosecutors resign from Roger Stone case

Photo: Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images

The Justice Department submitted a new sentencing recommendation for Roger Stone on Tuesday, overruling career prosecutors who requested in a court filing Monday that the former Trump adviser serve 7–9 years in prison.

Driving the news: President Trump acknowledged in a Wednesday morning tweet that Attorney General Bill Barr had intervened in the matter, congratulating him for "taking charge of a case that was totally out of control and perhaps should not have even been brought."

Go deeperArrowUpdated 10 hours ago - Politics & Policy