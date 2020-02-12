House Judiciary Committee says Barr has agreed to testify

Democrats on the House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday sent Attorney General Bill Barr a letter confirming he will testify before the panel on March 31st.

Why it matters: The letter comes after President Trump acknowledged in a tweet that Barr had personally overruled career prosecutors to lower the sentencing recommendation for his associate Roger Stone. Democrats in Congress have demanded the intervention be investigated for political interference.

What they're saying: Democrats on the committee wrote that they plan to address a "pattern of conduct in legal matters relating to the President that raise significant concerns." These include:

The removal of former U.S. attorney for D.C. Jessie Liu, who oversaw the prosecutions of Trump associates Roger Stone, Michael Flynn and Paul Manafort.

The "intake process" Barr said he has established for Rudy Giuliani to send the Justice Department information he has gathered about the Bidens in Ukraine.

The decision to overrule prosecutors in the Stone case.

Read the letter.

This story is breaking news. Please check for updates.