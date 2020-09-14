1 hour ago - Economy & Business

ViacomCBS sells CNET Media Group to Red Ventures for $500 million

Halsey Minor, co-founder of CNET in San Francisco. Photo: Lawrence K. Ho/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

ViacomCBS has sold its consumer technology digital media arm CNET Media Group for $500 million to Red Ventures, a digital media conglomerate, Red Ventures announced Monday.

Why it matters: It's the latest example of a media behemoth shedding smaller assets to focus on streaming and offload debt.

Details: The acquisition includes all of the brands within the CNET Media Group, including CNET, the 25-year-old consumer technology website; technology business site ZDNet; and Gamespot, a consumer-focused video gaming website.

  • CBS Interactive purchased CNET Networks in 2008 for $1.8 billion, two years after initially splitting with its sister network Viacom, and more than a decade before merging back with Viacom in 2019.
  • Red Ventures has pushed to establish itself in the digital media space with an array of acquisitions. Most notably, it purchased the personal finance website Bankrate in 2017 for over $1.2 billion. In 2019, it acquired Healthline Media, publisher of websites like MedicalNewsToday.com, and Greatist.com, for an undisclosed amount.

The big picture: Pricey mergers are forcing some of the biggest media giants to shed assets that are no longer necessary to their core business, as Axios has previously noted.

Earlier this year, NBCUniversal quietly sold its entire $500 million stake in Snapchat, per The Hollywood Reporter.

  • In 2019, Verizon sold Tumblr for roughly $3 million after Yahoo bought it for $1.1 billion in 2013. (Verizon acquired Yahoo in 2017.)
  • In 2018, Disney wrote down $157 million of its initial $400 million stake in Vice as it was engaged in conversations about buying most of Fox.

Go deeper: Pricey mergers force media giants to offload once-shiny assets

Editor's note: This post has been corrected to show that Gamespot is a brand in the CNET Media Group (not GameStop) and that Yahoo bought Tumblr in 2013 (not Verizon).

Go deeper

Ina Fried, author of Login
18 hours ago - Technology

SoftBank is selling chip designer Arm to Nvidia for $40 billion

Image: Nvidia

SoftBank announced Sunday that it is selling Arm, whose chip designs power most modern phone processors, to Nvidia for $40 billion in cash and stock.

Why it matters: The move — reportedly the most expensive deal in the history of chip industry — will give Nvidia control of the company behind the core chip designs used by Apple, Qualcomm and others.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Orion Rummler
21 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Top HHS spokesperson accuses government scientists of "sedition" against Trump

Michael Caputo in Washington, D.C. in May 2018. Photo: Mark Wilson/Getty Images

Health and Human Services spokesperson Michael Caputo baselessly accused career scientists at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Sunday of gathering a "resistance unit" for "sedition" against President Trump, the New York Times reports.

Driving the news: House Democrats are launching an investigation into allegations that Trump's political appointees — including Caputo, a former member of the Trump campaign with no scientific background — pressured CDC officials "to block the publication of accurate scientific reports" on the coronavirus.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Democrats to probe Trump appointees who allegedly interfered with CDC reports

HHS Secretary Alex Azar. Photo by Joshua Roberts/Getty Images

House Democrats are launching an investigation into how Trump's political appointees pressured officials at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention "to block the publication of accurate scientific reports" on COVID-19, according to a letter first obtained by Politico.

Details: Citing previous reporting that Trump aides "openly complained" that the CDC's reports would undermine the president's positive message, Rep. Jim Clyburn (D-S.C.) and the other Democratic members of the subcommittee on the coronavirus wrote to HHS Secretary Alex Azar and CDC director Robert Redfield to request "transcribed interviews and documents."

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow