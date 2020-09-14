ViacomCBS sells CNET Media Group to Red Ventures for $500 million

Halsey Minor, co-founder of CNET in San Francisco. Photo: Lawrence K. Ho/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images
ViacomCBS has sold its consumer technology digital media arm CNET Media Group for $500 million to Red Ventures, a digital media conglomerate, Red Ventures announced Monday.
Why it matters: It's the latest example of a media behemoth shedding smaller assets to focus on streaming and offload debt.
Details: The acquisition includes all of the brands within the CNET Media Group, including CNET, the 25-year-old consumer technology website; technology business site ZDNet; and Gamespot, a consumer-focused video gaming website.
- CBS Interactive purchased CNET Networks in 2008 for $1.8 billion, two years after initially splitting with its sister network Viacom, and more than a decade before merging back with Viacom in 2019.
- Red Ventures has pushed to establish itself in the digital media space with an array of acquisitions. Most notably, it purchased the personal finance website Bankrate in 2017 for over $1.2 billion. In 2019, it acquired Healthline Media, publisher of websites like MedicalNewsToday.com, and Greatist.com, for an undisclosed amount.
The big picture: Pricey mergers are forcing some of the biggest media giants to shed assets that are no longer necessary to their core business, as Axios has previously noted.
- ViacomCBS has been looking to offload assets to focus on streaming. The company is looking to sell Simon & Schuster, the nearly 100-year-old publishing business, for more than $1 billion.
- New reports suggest that AT&T is again looking to offload its satellite TV arm DirecTV, which it purchased in 2015 for $49 billion, as well as its advertising arm Xandr, which it created in 2018 with the purchase of ad tech company AppNexus for $1.6 billion.
Earlier this year, NBCUniversal quietly sold its entire $500 million stake in Snapchat, per The Hollywood Reporter.
- In 2019, Verizon sold Tumblr for roughly $3 million after Yahoo bought it for $1.1 billion in 2013. (Verizon acquired Yahoo in 2017.)
- In 2018, Disney wrote down $157 million of its initial $400 million stake in Vice as it was engaged in conversations about buying most of Fox.
Editor's note: This post has been corrected to show that Gamespot is a brand in the CNET Media Group (not GameStop) and that Yahoo bought Tumblr in 2013 (not Verizon).