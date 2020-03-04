ViacomCBS exploring sale of Simon & Schuster
Photo: Sam Mellish / In Pictures via Getty Images
ViacomCBS is looking to sell Simon & Schuster, the nearly 100-year-old publishing business, ViacomCBS CEO Bob Bakish said Wednesday.
Why it matters: The possible move comes as part of the company's plan to shed non-core assets to better focus on its core businesses: video and streaming.
Details: "[W]e’ve made the determination that Simon & Schuster is not a core asset of the company," Bakish said at an investor conference in San Fransisco. "It is not video-based, it doesn’t have significant connectivity to our broader business."
- Bakish said he's received multiple inbound calls for the publisher, and he expects it to be an easy sell. According to The Wall Street Journal, ViacomCBS expects north of $1 billion for the asset.
- The publisher has for decades sold classic titles from storied authors such as F. Scott Fitzgerald and Stephen King.
The big picture: Bakish stressed that managing the newly merged company's balance sheet is a focus, which is why ViacomCBS is looking to explore dumping non-core assets.
- He noted that the company is already engaged in conversations with buyers to sell Black Rock, CBS’s Manhattan headquarters building and that the company anticipates closing that deal in 2020.
- "[R]est assured, we are going to continue to look for other places where we believe there’s opportunities to dispose of assets in an accretive way," he said.
What's next: Bakish seemed to indicate that the sale process was underway and would be completed by year's end. He noted the sale "will produce material cash in 2020.”