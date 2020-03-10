31 mins ago - Economy & Business

Pricey mergers force media giants to offload once-shiny assets

Sara Fischer

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Pricey mergers are forcing some of the biggest media giants to shed assets that are no longer necessary to their core business.

Why it matters: Once sexy investments in new media companies are beginning to feel like expensive burdens on corporate giants looking to offload unnecessary debt.

Driving the news: NBCUniversal quietly sold its entire $500 million stake in Snapchat earlier this year, The Hollywood Reporter reports.

  • Disney wrote down $157 million of its initial $400 million stake in Vice in 2018 as it was engaged in conversations about buying most of Fox.
  • Verizon sold Tumblr for around $3 million last year after buying it for $1.1 billion in 2013.

Other media giants are shedding non-digital assets in efforts to alleviate debt.

  • AT&T sold its stake in the Game Show Network for over $500 million last year. It has also shed several international telecom businesses since buying Time Warner in 2018 for $85 billion.
  • ViacomCBS is looking to sell Simon & Schuster, the nearly 100-year-old publishing business, to focus on streaming and video.

The bottom line: Investments that were once the "shiny new media thing" have either become "big media" themselves or didn't turn out to be the jackpots their backers and acquirers desired.

Meanwhile, new upstarts are getting funding.

  • Recent investments in The Athletic ($50 million), Axios ($20 million), Minute Media ($40 million), Action Network ($17.5 million), The Recount ($13 million) and Quibi ($750 million) suggest that investors are still looking to tie themselves to the next big thing.

Sara Fischer

Minute Media raises $40 million at valuation exceeding $500 million

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Minute Media, a holding group that owns digital sports and entertainment websites like Players' Tribune and The Big Lead, announced Wednesday that it has raised $40 million in venture capital in its latest fundraising round. Sources tell Axios that the company's post-money valuation is more than $500 million. It's raised $160 million to-date.

Why it matters: Minute Media is hoping to expand its business by selling publishing software as a service, not just by monetizing content.

Feb 26, 2020 - Economy & Business
Sara Fischer

ViacomCBS exploring sale of Simon & Schuster

Photo: Sam Mellish/In Pictures via Getty Images

ViacomCBS is looking to sell Simon & Schuster, the nearly 100-year-old publishing business, ViacomCBS CEO Bob Bakish said Wednesday.

Why it matters: The possible move comes as part of the company's plan to shed noncore assets to better focus on its core businesses: video and streaming.

Mar 4, 2020 - Economy & Business
Jacob Knutson

Sanders campaign says it raised $46 million in February

Sanders speaking at a campaign rally in Virginia Beach, Virginia on Feb. 29. Photo: Eric Baradat/AFP via Getty Images

Bernie Sanders' campaign announced Sunday that it raised $46.5 million in February alone — a staggering figure that dwarfs the $25 million it raked in during January.

By the numbers: The money came from 2.2 million individual donations, including more than 350,000 people who contributed to the campaign for the first time. It raised $4.5 million on Saturday when the Vermont senator finished a distant second behind Joe Biden in the South Carolina primary.

Mar 1, 2020 - Politics & Policy