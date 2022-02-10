Sign up for our daily briefing

Vaccine mandate protesters block main border crossing in Manitoba

Jacob Knutson

Farmers blocking a highway in protest of vaccine mandates near Sarnia, Ontario, on Feb. 10. Photo: Geoff Robins/AFP via Getty Images

People protesting vaccine mandates in Canada blocked the main U.S.-Canada border crossing in Manitoba on Thursday with a number of vehicles and farm equipment, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police in the province said.

Why it matters: Three ports of entry between the two countries have now been either temporarily closed or delayed by several hours over the protests, and auto factories that rely on those crossings have began halting production.

  • The Ambassador Bridge, one of the busiest crossings between Canada and the U.S., is still closed Thursday after long-haul trucks and smaller vehicles blocked traffic destined for Canada earlier this week.
  • There's also a seven-hour long delay on the Canadian side of the Sweet Grass-Coutts crossing at the Montana-Alberta border, according to the Canada Border Services Agency.

What they're saying: "A demonstration involving a large number of vehicles & farm equipment is blocking the Emerson Port of Entry. No traffic is getting through either northbound or southbound. The Port of Entry is shut down. Please avoid the area," the Royal Canadian Mounted Police in Manitoba said Thursday.

  • Though the Mounties said the port, which connects Emerson, Manitoba, to Pembina, North Dakota, was closed, the Canada Border Services Agency still had no delay listed at the crossing as of around 10 a.m. CST.

The big picture: Protests over the vaccine mandates and other pandemic restrictions have continued for several days in Ottawa and have started spreading to other provinces.

  • The protests have been supported by several Republican politicians in the U.S., including former President Trump.
  • The Department of Homeland Security warned in a bulletin to law enforcement agencies this week that protests similar to the ones occurring in Canada could soon begin in the U.S., noting that it has received reports of truck drivers planning block roads in major metropolitan cities.

Go deeper

Emily PeckSophia Cai
Updated 7 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Congress passes landmark #MeToo bill

Sen. Lindsey Graham speaks with former Fox News journalist Gretchen Carlson last July, before a news conference to announce a bill seeking to end forced arbitration for sexual harassment claims. Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images

With rare bipartisan support, the Senate passed landmark workplace legislation on Thursday that forbids companies from forcing sexual harassment and assault claims into arbitration.

Why it matters: The secretive dispute resolution process keeps litigation out of the public eye and is widely considered to favor employers over workers. The bill is the first major piece of legislation to come out of the upheaval of the #MeToo era. It now heads to President Biden for his signature.

Kendall BakerJeff Tracy
59 mins ago - Sports

Eileen Gu: A tale of two nations

Eileen Gu after winning gold. Photo: Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Eileen Gu, the Chinese American freestyle skier who won big air gold for China this week, has become one of Beijing 2022's key figures.

Why it matters: Olympians choosing one country over another is nothing new, but they're not typically the face of the host nation — or at the center of a rift between the world's two biggest economies.

Oriana Gonzalez
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Report: House panel finds gaps in Trump's call logs on Jan. 6

Photo: Brandon Bell/Getty Images

The House panel probing the Jan. 6 insurrection has found gaps in White House phone logs from the day of the attack, with investigators finding few records of calls that former President Trump made which are known to the committee, the New York Times reports.

State of play: There is no evidence that the logs were altered, per the Times, and Trump is known to have routinely used his personal cellphone. But the lack of information has made it more difficult to piece together what Trump was doing during the riot.

