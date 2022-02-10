U.S. warns protest convoys could hit Super Bowl

A Department of Homeland Security bulletin warns law enforcement across the U.S. that a convoy of truckers protesting vaccine mandates, similar to protests in Canada, could begin soon in the U.S., CNN reports.

Driving the news: A DHS official told Yahoo News truckers could "follow the Canadian model and shut down Washington."

The bulletin says DHS "has received reports of truck drivers planning to potentially block roads in major metropolitan cities in the United States in protest of, among other things, vaccine mandates for truck drivers."