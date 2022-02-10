Sign up for our daily briefing

U.S. warns protest convoys could hit Super Bowl

Axios

Protesters block a highway to the Blue Water Bridge border crossing — a key trade artery to the U.S. — in Ontario, Canada, yesterday. Photo: Carlos Osorio/Reuters

A Department of Homeland Security bulletin warns law enforcement across the U.S. that a convoy of truckers protesting vaccine mandates, similar to protests in Canada, could begin soon in the U.S., CNN reports.

Driving the news: A DHS official told Yahoo News truckers could "follow the Canadian model and shut down Washington."

The bulletin says DHS "has received reports of truck drivers planning to potentially block roads in major metropolitan cities in the United States in protest of, among other things, vaccine mandates for truck drivers."

  • The Super Bowl is Sunday in L.A. The bulletin says the convoy could "begin in California as early as mid-February and arrive in Washington, D.C., as late as mid-March, potentially impacting" the game and President Biden's State of the Union address on March 1.

Go deeper

Axios
Updated 57 mins ago - Sports

Olympics dashboard

Team USA's Chloe Kim celebrates as she wins the snowboard women's halfpipe final run during the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Zhangjiakou, China, on Thursday morning local time. Photo: Marco Bertorello/AFP via Getty Images

🏂 U.S. snowboarder Chloe Kim makes history with second Olympic gold

⛸️ Nathan Chen wins men's figure skating Olympic gold for U.S.

◯‍◯‍◯‍◯‍◯ Legal issue delays Olympic team figure skating medal ceremony

📸 In photos: Winter Olympics Day 6 highlights

Medal count (<1 min. read)Arrow
Mike Allen, author of AM
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Haberman book: Flushed papers found clogging Trump WH toilet

Cover: Penguin Press

While President Trump was in office, staff in the White House residence periodically discovered wads of printed paper clogging a toilet — and believed the president had flushed pieces of paper, Maggie Haberman scoops in her forthcoming book, "Confidence Man."

Why it matters: The revelation by Haberman, whose coverage as a New York Times White House correspondent was followed obsessively by Trump, adds a vivid new dimension to his lapses in preserving government documents. Axios was provided an exclusive first look at some of her reporting.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Tina Reed, author of Vitals
2 hours ago - Health

America is doffing its masks ... again

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

Ready or not, states across the U.S. have begun another great unmasking as they prepare to enter the post-Omicron phase of the pandemic.

Why it matters: Reasonable experts don't exactly agree on whether it's the right time to start exposing our faces in public again, which makes it difficult to gauge how much of this broader shift is based in science versus changing risk tolerance.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow