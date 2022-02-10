Sign up for our daily briefing

Auto plants halt production amid U.S.-Canada vaccine mandate protests

Shawna Chen

A line of trucks waits for the Ambassador Bridge border crossing in Windsor, Ontario, to reopen on Feb. 8, 2022. Photo: Geoff Robins/AFP via Getty Images

Auto factories along the U.S.-Canada border have begun halting production after vaccine mandate protests shut down the Ambassador Bridge this week.

Why it matters: The bridge is one of the busiest crossings between Canada and the U.S. and serves as a key link for the auto industry. With long-haul trucks and smaller vehicles blocked in traffic, auto makers are struggling to address a shortage in parts.

Driving the news: The protest that continued to partially block the border bridge Wednesday has particularly impacted automakers, who are already vulnerable as they face a global chip shortage, per the New York Times.

  • Ford said it "shut down two Canadian plants and reduced production" at another factory on Wednesday, the NYT notes.
  • International auto maker Stellantis also temporarily halted production at one factory Wednesday, according to NBC News.
  • Toyota and Honda would also "likely be closing some production lines later on Wednesday because of border closures," Global Automakers of Canada president David Adams, who represents both companies, told the NYT.

What they're saying: A Toyota spokesperson said in an emailed statement that due to "a number of supply chain, severe weather and COVID related challenges, Toyota continues to face shortages affecting production at our North American plants, including Toyota Motor Manufacturing Canada."

  • "Our teams are working diligently to minimize the impact on production. While the situation is fluid and changes frequently, we do not anticipate any impact to employment at this time," the spokesperson added.
  • "We expect some disruption between now and this weekend, and we'll continue to make adjustments to our production plans."

The big picture: Protests over Canada's COVID-19 vaccine mandates and other restrictions have continued for nearly two weeks in Ottawa, and have since spread to other provinces.

Hans NicholsJonathan Swan
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Inside Schumer’s frayed relationship with Manchin

Photo illustration: Shoshana Gordon/Axios. Photos: Julia Nikhinson/Bloomberg, Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The failed Build Back Better negotiations have left the relationship between Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) severely strained.

  • Both senators — and their staffs — quietly question whether the other side can be trusted, four sources close to the situation told Axios.

Why it matters: Democrats are privately concerned the breach will affect any effort to revive President Biden's BBB agenda. A medical absence by Sen. Ben Ray Luján (D-N.M.) already deprives Schumer of a reliable party vote.

Axios
4 hours ago - Sports

2022 Super Bowl could see millions more legal sports bettors

There will be 45 million more potential legal sports bettors Sunday than during last year's Super Bowl. That translates to about 31.5 million people betting $7.6 billion on the big game, the American Gaming Association estimates, per the AP.

The big picture: Sports betting is legalizing so fast and broadly that long-resistant institutions like colleges and the NFL are getting in on the action.

Erin Doherty
7 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Archives requests Justice Department probe of Trump's handling of records

Former President Donald Trump addresses supporters during a rally at York Family Farms on Aug. 21, 2021, in Cullman, Ala. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The National Archives and Records Administration asked the Justice Department to probe former President Trump's handlings of White House records, the Washington Post reports.

Why it matters: The request brings into question whether the former president could be investigated by federal law enforcement for a possible crime, according to the Post.

