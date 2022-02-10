Auto factories along the U.S.-Canada border have begun halting production after vaccine mandate protests shut down the Ambassador Bridge this week.

Why it matters: The bridge is one of the busiest crossings between Canada and the U.S. and serves as a key link for the auto industry. With long-haul trucks and smaller vehicles blocked in traffic, auto makers are struggling to address a shortage in parts.

Driving the news: The protest that continued to partially block the border bridge Wednesday has particularly impacted automakers, who are already vulnerable as they face a global chip shortage, per the New York Times.

Ford said it "shut down two Canadian plants and reduced production" at another factory on Wednesday, the NYT notes.

International auto maker Stellantis also temporarily halted production at one factory Wednesday, according to NBC News.

Toyota and Honda would also "likely be closing some production lines later on Wednesday because of border closures," Global Automakers of Canada president David Adams, who represents both companies, told the NYT.

What they're saying: A Toyota spokesperson said in an emailed statement that due to "a number of supply chain, severe weather and COVID related challenges, Toyota continues to face shortages affecting production at our North American plants, including Toyota Motor Manufacturing Canada."

"Our teams are working diligently to minimize the impact on production. While the situation is fluid and changes frequently, we do not anticipate any impact to employment at this time," the spokesperson added.

"We expect some disruption between now and this weekend, and we'll continue to make adjustments to our production plans."

The big picture: Protests over Canada's COVID-19 vaccine mandates and other restrictions have continued for nearly two weeks in Ottawa, and have since spread to other provinces.

