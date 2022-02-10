Sign up for our daily briefing
Make your busy days simpler with the Axios AM and PM newsletters. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.
Catch up on the day's biggest business stories
Subscribe to the Axios Closer newsletter for insights into the day’s business news and trends and why they matter.
Sign up for Axios Pro Rata
Dive into the world of dealmakers across VC, PE and M&A with Axios Pro Rata. Delivered daily to your inbox by Dan Primack and Kia Kokalitcheva.
Sports news worthy of your time
Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with the Axios Sports newsletter. Sign up for free.
Tech news worthy of your time
Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.
Get the inside stories
Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Des Moines newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities
Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Tampa Bay newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte
Want a daily digest of the top Nashville news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Nashville newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Columbus news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Columbus newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Dallas news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Dallas newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Austin news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Austin newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Atlanta news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Atlanta newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Philadelphia news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Philadelphia newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Chicago news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Chicago newsletter.
Sign up for Axios NW Arkansas
Stay up-to-date on the most important and interesting stories affecting NW Arkansas, authored by local reporters
Want a daily digest of the top DC news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios DC newsletter.
A line of trucks waits for the Ambassador Bridge border crossing in Windsor, Ontario, to reopen on Feb. 8, 2022. Photo: Geoff Robins/AFP via Getty Images
Auto factories along the U.S.-Canada border have begun halting production after vaccine mandate protests shut down the Ambassador Bridge this week.
Why it matters: The bridge is one of the busiest crossings between Canada and the U.S. and serves as a key link for the auto industry. With long-haul trucks and smaller vehicles blocked in traffic, auto makers are struggling to address a shortage in parts.
Driving the news: The protest that continued to partially block the border bridge Wednesday has particularly impacted automakers, who are already vulnerable as they face a global chip shortage, per the New York Times.
- Ford said it "shut down two Canadian plants and reduced production" at another factory on Wednesday, the NYT notes.
- International auto maker Stellantis also temporarily halted production at one factory Wednesday, according to NBC News.
- Toyota and Honda would also "likely be closing some production lines later on Wednesday because of border closures," Global Automakers of Canada president David Adams, who represents both companies, told the NYT.
What they're saying: A Toyota spokesperson said in an emailed statement that due to "a number of supply chain, severe weather and COVID related challenges, Toyota continues to face shortages affecting production at our North American plants, including Toyota Motor Manufacturing Canada."
- "Our teams are working diligently to minimize the impact on production. While the situation is fluid and changes frequently, we do not anticipate any impact to employment at this time," the spokesperson added.
- "We expect some disruption between now and this weekend, and we'll continue to make adjustments to our production plans."
The big picture: Protests over Canada's COVID-19 vaccine mandates and other restrictions have continued for nearly two weeks in Ottawa, and have since spread to other provinces.
Go deeper: Canadian police set up hate crime hotline over pandemic protest violence