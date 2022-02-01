Sign up for our daily briefing

Canadian police set up hate crime hotline over pandemic protest violence

Rebecca Falconer

A protester carrying a U.S. Confederate flag with a truck emblazoned on it during a demonstration against COVID-19 vaccine mandates and restrictions in front of Parliament in Ottawa, Canada, on Saturday. Photo: Dave Chan/AFP via Getty Images

Ottawa Police are launching a hate crime hotline Tuesday for reporting offenses committed during pandemic demonstrations following reports of violence, racist abuse, harassment and the displaying of Nazi imagery at the protests in Canada's capital.

Driving the news: Ottawa Police Chief Peter Sloly told a Monday briefing that intelligence and investigative officers were being deployed in response to unruly behavior at the protests, which began as a rally last week against a U.S. vaccine requirement for cross-border truck drivers.

  • Sloly said police had "several active criminal investigations undergoing from bribery to threats to assault to the dangerous operation of vehicles."
  • Demonstrators' harassment targets included a homeless shelter guard who was racially abused and a couple with a Pride flag — who were verbally abused and fled their home to stay with friends after someone "defecated outside their door," CBC News reports.
  • Ottawa Police said over the weekend that they were investigating the "desecration of the National War Memorial" after receiving reports that protesters had urinated on it and also the targeting of a statue of Canadian hero Terry Fox with anti-vaccine messages.

Meanwhile, some protesters have been seen waving Confederate flags and Swastikas. Some have been wearing yellow stars, which Jewish groups condemned for trivializing the Holocaust.

What they're saying: Primed Minister Justin Trudeau spoke from isolation after testing positive for COVID-19 to denounce protesters for behavior including abusing small business owners, stealing food from a homeless shelter and flying "racist flags."

  • "There is no place in our country for threats, violence or hatred," Trudeau said.
  • He noted that the protesters were a "small fringe minority," with 90% of truck drivers in Canada vaccinated against the coronavirus.

What to expect: Sloly said the hotline will respond to any "criminal offenses, threats, assaults, hate-related crimes and mischiefs" at the demonstrations.

  • "There will be an immediate and continuous investigation until we have resolved it through charge and prosecution," he added.
"No matter where you live, no matter where your vehicle's registered, if you've come here and committed a crime, if you have committed a hate crime, you will be investigated. We will look for you, we will charge you. If necessary, we'll arrest you, and we will pursue prosecutions against you."
Ottawa Police Chief Peter Sloly

Rebecca Falconer
Updated 1 hour ago - World

Russia delivers written response to U.S. proposal on Ukraine crisis

Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov during a December meeting in Stockholm, Sweden. Photo: Jonathan Nackstrand/Pool/AFP via Getty Images

U.S. officials have received a written response from Russia's government to the American proposal on de-escalating Ukraine border tensions, the State Department said on Monday.

Why it matters: The letter comes ahead of a Tuesday phone call between Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, and as an estimated 100,000 troops from Moscow amassed at Ukraine's border raise concerns of an imminent Russian invasion.

Lachlan Markay
5 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump-backed candidates confront cash wave

Former President Trump speaks at a rally in Conroe, Texas, last weekend. Photo: Sergio Flores/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Some of Donald Trump's handpicked candidates are hitting an obstacle in their efforts to purge the Republican Party of Trump skeptics: money. Lots of it.

Driving the news: Key Trump-backed Republican challengers were heavily outraised by their Republican primary opponents late last year, newly filed financial reports show.

Sara Fischer, author of Media Trends
5 hours ago - World

Fourth journalist killed in Mexico this year

A Jan. 25 protest demanding justice for journalists and photojournalists murdered in Mexico in Guadalajara. Photo: Leonardo Alvarez Hernandez/Getty Images

An online news outlet in Mexico announced Monday their reporter had been fatally shot — the fourth journalist to have been killed in Mexico this month, per AP.

Why it matters: Mexico is one of the most dangerous places in the world for journalists, according to data from the Committee to Protect Journalists. Nine journalists were killed in the country last year, more than any other country globally.

