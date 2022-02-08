Vaccine mandate protests shut down key U.S.-Canada bridge

Sign up for our daily briefing
The Ambassador Bridge that connects Detroit and Windsor, Canada, in November 2021. Photo: Nic Antaya/Getty Images
Protests over Canada's COVID-19 vaccine mandates shut down the Ambassador Bridge Tuesday, as long-haul trucks and smaller vehicles blocked traffic destined for Canada, officials said.
Why it matters: The bridge, which connects Detroit to Windsor, Canada, is one of the busiest crossings between Canada and the United States and a key link for the automobile industry.
What they're saying: The Canada Border Services Agency listed the crossing as "temporarily closed" as of noon EST on Tuesday. But local police said some traffic was being allowed onto the bridge.
- The Michigan Department of Transportation told motorists crossing into Canada to instead use the Detroit-Windsor Tunnel or cross over at Port Huron.
The big picture: Protests over the vaccine mandates and other pandemic restrictions have continued for at least 10 days in Ottawa and have started to spread to other provinces.
