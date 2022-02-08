Vaccine mandate protests shut down key U.S.-Canada bridge

Protests over Canada's COVID-19 vaccine mandates shut down the Ambassador Bridge Tuesday, as long-haul trucks and smaller vehicles blocked traffic destined for Canada, officials said.

Why it matters: The bridge, which connects Detroit to Windsor, Canada, is one of the busiest crossings between Canada and the United States and a key link for the automobile industry.

What they're saying: The Canada Border Services Agency listed the crossing as "temporarily closed" as of noon EST on Tuesday. But local police said some traffic was being allowed onto the bridge.

The Michigan Department of Transportation told motorists crossing into Canada to instead use the Detroit-Windsor Tunnel or cross over at Port Huron.

The big picture: Protests over the vaccine mandates and other pandemic restrictions have continued for at least 10 days in Ottawa and have started to spread to other provinces.

