Protesters line the road by the Legislative Assembly of British Columbia during a demonstration in Victoria, British Columbia, Canada, on Feb. 5. Photo: James MacDonald/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Thousands of people protested across Canada Saturday, demanding an end to restrictions aimed at stopping the spread of COVID-19, the Washington Post reports.
Catch up fast: Demonstrators opposed to a vaccine mandate for cross-border truckers have occupied Ottawa for two weeks, and have vowed not to vacate the city until the mandate is reversed. The protest has since expanded to other cities, and mushroomed to include opposition to all public health measures and to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, per the Post.
State of play: The demonstrations have shut down the city of Ottawa, where they have been punctuated by reports of violence and unruly behavior.
- Ottawa Police Chief Peter Sloly estimated that as of mid-day Saturday, there were 1,000 vehicles and 5,000 protesters in the capital's streets, alongside some 300 counter-protesters, per the Post.
- Hundreds of vehicles traveled through Vancouver on the way to the protest, and five people were arrested in the city Saturday after police received reports of "rocks and eggs being thrown, cars being kicked, and nails being strewn on roadways," per CNN.
- Both Toronto and Quebec City saw thousands of demonstrators take to the streets Saturday and block major intersections.
- In Alberta, the blockade of a U.S.-Canada border crossing continued.
What they're saying: “This city is under siege,” Sloly said, per the Post.
- "We do not have sufficient resources to adequately and effectively address this situation while adequately, effectively providing policing in this city," Sloly warned during a police services meeting Saturday, per CNN.
Worth noting: Trudeau but earlier this week said he would not deploy troops to disperse the protesters.