Republican lawmakers target GoFundMe over Canadian COVID mandate protests

Sign up for our daily briefing
Make your busy days simpler with the Axios AM and PM newsletters. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.
Catch up on the day's biggest business stories
Subscribe to the Axios Closer newsletter for insights into the day’s business news and trends and why they matter.
Sign up for Axios Pro Rata
Dive into the world of dealmakers across VC, PE and M&A with Axios Pro Rata. Delivered daily to your inbox by Dan Primack and Kia Kokalitcheva.
Sports news worthy of your time
Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with the Axios Sports newsletter. Sign up for free.
Tech news worthy of your time
Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.
Get the inside stories
Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Des Moines newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities
Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Tampa Bay newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte
Want a daily digest of the top Nashville news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Nashville newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Columbus news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Columbus newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Dallas news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Dallas newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Austin news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Austin newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Atlanta news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Atlanta newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Philadelphia news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Philadelphia newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Chicago news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Chicago newsletter.
Sign up for Axios NW Arkansas
Stay up-to-date on the most important and interesting stories affecting NW Arkansas, authored by local reporters
Want a daily digest of the top DC news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios DC newsletter.
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton speaks during the Conservative Political Action Conference CPAC on July 11, 2021 in Dallas, Texas. Photo: Brandon Bell/Getty Images
Several Republican lawmakers have expressed support for ongoing protests in Canada against COVID-19 vaccine mandates and other pandemic restrictions, and are targeting GoFundMe for removing a fundraiser benefiting the protesters.
Why it matters: Protests in Canada's capital, Ottawa, have continued for thirteen days, with the police chief declaring the city is "under siege" and prompting Mayor Jim Watson to declare a state of emergency. The protesters also shut down the Ambassador Bridge, one of the busiest crossings between Canada and the U.S.
- The protests have also spread to other provinces.
Canadian officials have cautioned against "potential foreign interference" as more U.S. lawmakers have weighed in.
The big picture: GoFundMe removed a fundraiser for the anti-vaccination mandate protest saying it violated its terms of service.
- On Wednesday, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton announced an investigation into GoFundMe for removing the fundraiser.
- Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) sent a letter to the Federal Trade Commission on Sunday asking for an investigation into GoFundMe’s practices while accusing the platform of having a history of “penalizing and removing fundraisers for conservative causes," Axios' Hope King and Sara Fischer write.
- "It is a fraud for @gofundme to commandeer $9M in donations sent to support truckers and give it to causes of their own choosing," Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) tweeted Saturday, vowing to work with Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody "to investigate these deceptive practices — these donors should be given a refund."
- On Friday, former President Donald Trump released a statement calling Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau a "far left lunatic," before adding that he had "destroyed Canada with insane Covid mandates."
What they're saying: “GoFundMe’s response to an anti-mandate, pro-liberty movement should ring alarm bells to anyone using the donation platform and, more broadly, any American wanting to protect their constitutional rights,” Paxton said in the press release.
- “The efforts of government officials to suppress peaceful protest … is an abuse of power,” Cruz told Politico Tuesday. “That abuse of power was compounded when GoFundMe at the explicit behest of the Canadian government tried to effectively steal $10 million that had been raised to support the Canadian truckers.”
Marco Mendicino, Canada’s public safety minister said Monday that “It is certainly not the concern of the Texas attorney general as to how we in Canada go about our daily lives in accordance with the rule of law," the Washington Post reported.
- “We need to be vigilant about potential foreign interference…Whatever statements may have been made by some foreign official are neither here nor there,” Mendicino added.
- "Individuals are trying to blockade our economy, our democracy, and our fellow citizens’ daily lives. It has to stop," Trudeau said in a speech to the House of Commons Monday.