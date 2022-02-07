Free speech issues rattling corporate America

Sign up for our daily briefing
Make your busy days simpler with the Axios AM and PM newsletters. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.
Catch up on the day's biggest business stories
Subscribe to the Axios Closer newsletter for insights into the day’s business news and trends and why they matter.
Sign up for Axios Pro Rata
Dive into the world of dealmakers across VC, PE and M&A with Axios Pro Rata. Delivered daily to your inbox by Dan Primack and Kia Kokalitcheva.
Sports news worthy of your time
Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with the Axios Sports newsletter. Sign up for free.
Tech news worthy of your time
Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.
Get the inside stories
Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Des Moines newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities
Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Tampa Bay newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte
Want a daily digest of the top Nashville news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Nashville newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Columbus news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Columbus newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Dallas news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Dallas newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Austin news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Austin newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Atlanta news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Atlanta newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Philadelphia news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Philadelphia newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Chicago news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Chicago newsletter.
Sign up for Axios NW Arkansas
Stay up-to-date on the most important and interesting stories affecting NW Arkansas, authored by local reporters
Want a daily digest of the top DC news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios DC newsletter.
Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios
GoFundMe is facing blowback for a decision that has ensnared companies way bigger in size.
Why it matters: New controversy engulfing the crowdfunding platform highlights an increasingly thorny issue for organizations in America: free speech.
Catch up quick: GoFundMe took down a campaign previously aimed at raising money for an anti-vaccination mandate protest in Canada.
- The move quickly became politicized, and the company has come under fire from a handful of Republican lawmakers now calling for an investigation.
- Donald Trump Jr. on Twitter also called for all Republican attorneys general to look into the decision saying the company "seems to have no problem finding BLM riots."
- A GoFundMe spokesperson pointed Axios to an earlier statement describing how the "Freedom Convoy 2022" campaign violated its Terms of Service.
The big picture: Companies like Facebook and Google have long faced the brunt of criticism for how they handle speech and content on or related to their platforms.
- Now — almost every business, including smaller tech firms, will eventually need to reckon with these types of decisions.
- Separately, for example, the community behind a blockchain service fired its director of operations when offensive comments he made resurfaced, Coindesk reports.
State of play: Spotify CEO Daniel Ek took his most definitive stance on free speech over the weekend, telling employees Sunday that while he strongly condemns past racial slurs used by Joe Rogan, the platform won't cut ties with its most popular podcaster.
- He told staffers that "these kinds of disputes will be inevitable" as the company chases the goal of becoming "the global audio platform."
- Substack, the subscription newsletter company, has also come under fire for allowing newsletter writers to publish COVID-19 misinformation to consumers that pay for that content directly. A report last month found that Substack generates "at least $2.5 million per year through publishing anti-vaccine misinformation."
Flashback: Last year's Capitol siege proved a turning point for many companies trying to navigate these types of issues.
- Dozens of companies, including financial services firms and cloud servers, banned accounts belonging to Donald Trump or accounts affiliated with pro-Trump violence and conspiracies, like QAnon and #StoptheSteal.
What to watch: The rise of alternate platforms. GiveSendGo, which calls itself a Christian crowdfunding site, has attracted groups like the Proud Boys and is now hosting the “Freedom Convoy” fundraiser.
- Video platform Rumble, favored by Trump-type Republicans, has offered Joe Rogan $100 million to move over.