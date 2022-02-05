Sign up for our daily briefing

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Joe Rogan apologizes for using racial slurs

Sara Fischer

Photo: Michael Schwartz/WireImage

Joe Rogan, the popular podcaster whose anti-vaccination remarks have sparked protests against Spotify, apologized on Saturday via an Instagram post for repeatedly using racial slurs in the past.

Why it matters: The admission follows a weeklong public relations crisis for Spotify over the way it moderates content, specifically Rogan’s podcast, which they pay to exclusively distribute.

Driving the news: A new report out Saturday from The New York Times suggests Spotify quietly removed as many as 70 previous episodes of Rogan's podcast.

  • In a caption posted alongside his Instagram apology, Rogan wrote, “There’s been a lot of (expletive) from the old episodes of the podcast that I wish I hadn’t said, or had said differently.”
  • Spotify has not responded to Axios' request for comment about the video or whether the podcast episodes have been removed.
  • The New York Times cited the fan website JRE Missing, which called out the missing episodes.

The big picture: Rogan is by far Spotify’s most popular podcaster, attracting millions of downloads per episode, but his brash personality has at times caused Spotify content moderation headaches.

  • Last week, Spotify released its content moderation policies in light of multiple artists, most notably Neil Young, saying they would boycott the platform unless Spotify addressed misinformation from Rogan.
  • CEO Daniel Ek addressed the situation later on the company’s earnings call saying, "the important part here is that we don't change our policies based on one creator nor do we change it based on any media cycle or call from anyone else."
  • He noted that Spotify policies are written by internal and external experts and that Joe Rogan "also has to abide by those policies."

Our thought bubble: In posting its policies publicly, Spotify has tried to argue that the company enforces its policies fairly and transparently. But removing Rogan's podcast episodes without comment goes against that ethos.

Go deeper

Mike AllenJim VandeHei
3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump: "Our country is going to hell!"

Former President Donald throws a hat to the crowd at a rally at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds on Jan. 29 in Conroe, Texas. Photo: Sergio Flores/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

A single day's events made clear the new GOP litmus tests: Is Joe Biden the lawfully elected president, and was Jan. 6 an insurrection?

Why it matters: The correct answer is often "no" to both if you want to win a contested GOP primary or make a serious 2024 play. A full-throated "yes" gets you censured or defeated.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 4 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Omicron dashboard

Illustration: Shoshana Gordon/Axios

  1. Health: U.S. COVID death toll hits 900,000N95, KN95 masks offer best protection against COVID-19, CDC says — CDC to expand wastewater surveillance program in bid to better track COVID — Omicron infections may not protect well against future spread — Medicare to cover at-home COVID tests.
  2. Vaccines: Pfizer asks FDA to authorize COVID vaccine for kids under 5 — Pentagon tells governors National Guard must be vaccinated against COVID — COVID vaccines could be available for young children by end of February.
  3. Politics: Virginia judge temporarily blocks Youngkin's mask-optional order for schools — 7 musicians boycotting Spotify over Joe Rogan controversy — House Majority Leader Hoyer tests positive for COVID.
  4. World: 3 European countries ending COVID restrictions — Austria signs sweeping COVID vaccine mandate into law — Belgian athlete allowed in Olympic Village after tearful appeal over COVID isolation — Disaster-hit Tonga enters first-ever pandemic lockdown.
  5. Variant tracker
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Margaret Harding McGill
Updated 4 hours ago - Technology

The next microchip crisis will be bigger

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

The global chip shortage that's kept automobiles, iPads and game consoles in short supply is nothing compared to what could happen if the global economy's key maker of high-end microchips, based in Taiwan, is jeopardized.

Why it matters: Till now, Washington's focus on the semiconductor shortage has centered on keeping products on shelves and car dealership lots stocked — but U.S.-China tensions, along with the threat of natural disasters, provide a recipe for an even broader economic crisis.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow

