First known U.S. case of the Omicron variant identified in California

Dr. Anthony Fauci speaks during the daily briefing at the White House on Dec. 1. Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

The first known U.S. case of the Omicron variant was detected in California, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed Wednesday.

Driving the news: The confirmed case was detected in a traveler returning from South Africa who was fully vaccinated and has mild symptoms, according to the CDC.

  • The person, who California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) said is a resident of San Francisco and tested positive on Nov. 28, is self-quarantining. All close contacts have been notified and tested negative, according to the CDC said.
  • The individual had not yet received a booster shot, NIAID director Anthony Fauci also noted in a White House press briefing.

What they're saying: "The recent emergence of the Omicron variant ... further emphasizes the importance of vaccination, boosters and general prevention strategies," the CDC said in a statement.

  • "We know what we need to do to protect people," Fauci said at the White House briefing following the CDC announcement. "Get vaccinated if you're not already vaccinated," he added. "If you’re eligible for boosting, get boosted right now.”
  • White House COVID-19 response coordinator Jeff Zients said in a statement later Wednesday: "The President’s medical team continues to believe that existing vaccines will provide some level of protection against severe illness from Omicron, and individuals who have gotten boosters have even stronger protection."
  • Newsom echoed the administration officials in a tweet, saying there’s "no reason to panic--but we should remain vigilant. That means get vaccinated. Get boosted. Wear a mask indoors."

The big picture: Since the variant was first identified by scientists in South Africa earlier last month, Omicron cases have been confirmed across Europe, Canada, Israel, Hong Kong and Australia, among other countries.

What to watch: President Biden is expected to discuss the administration's plan for fighting the virus through the winter on Thursday.

  • "We're going to fight COVID this winter. Not with shutdowns or lockdowns, but with more widespread vaccinations, boosters, testing and more," Biden said earlier this week.

Go deeper: Omicron dashboard

Editor's note: This story has been updated with additional details throughout.

Go deeper

Rebecca FalconerLaurin-Whitney Gottbrath
Updated 7 hours ago - Health

Omicron variant detected in more countries

The Galeao International airport in Rio de Janeiro, Brazi. Photo: Mauro Pimentel/AFP via Getty Images

Nigeria, Saudi Arabia and South Korea on Wednesday became the latest countries to report cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19. They followed similar announcements made in Brazil and Japan on Tuesday.

Why it matters: The arrival of the "variant of concern" in more countries underscores the difficulties governments are facing as they seek to reopen economies stalled by nearly two years of pandemic restrictions in the era of global air travel.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Oriana Gonzalez
7 hours ago - Health

CDC prepares tougher testing rules for international travelers

Travelers with their luggage arrive at a COVID-19 testing location at the airport in Los Angeles, Calif., on Nov. 23, 2021. Photo: Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Tuesday night that it is working to impose stricter testing requirements for international travelers due to the spread of the new Omicron variant.

The big picture: The new rules would require all international travelers, regardless of vaccination status, to show a negative test taken a day before their flight to the U.S. Currently, the CDC says fully vaccinated travelers are allowed to show a test taken no more than three days before their departure, AP reports.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Tina Reed, author of Vitals
10 hours ago - Health

U.S. on the lookout for Omicron cases

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Laboratories across the U.S. are on the lookout for the new COVID-19 variant Omicron, which officials have said will almost inevitably be detected here.

Why it matters: The world is on high alert as scientists race to understand if the variant could be a game-changer in the pandemic. Early detection, in theory, gives officials more time to understand its characteristics and respond.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow