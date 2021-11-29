Biden: Fight against Omicron won't include "shutdowns or lockdowns"

President Biden on Monday said that the new coronavirus variant, Omicron, is "a cause for concern, not a cause for panic."

Driving the news: Biden said later this week the administration will be releasing a strategy on how "we're going to fight COVID this winter. Not with shutdowns or lockdowns, but with more widespread vaccinations, boosters, testing and more."

Biden urged Americans to get vaccinated and get booster shots if they are eligible.

Biden said Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, believes the current vaccines "provide at least some protection against the new variant and the boosters strengthen that protection significantly."

The big picture: Biden said it is "hopefully unlikely" that updated vaccinations or boosters are needed, but added that his administration is already working with officials at Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson to develop contingency plans for new vaccines and boosters "if needed."

"I will also direct the FDA and the CDC to use the fastest process available without cutting any corners for safety to get such vaccines approved and on the market if needed."

