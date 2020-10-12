57 mins ago - Economy & Business

Twilio agrees to buy Segment for $3.2 billion in stock

Dan Primack, author of Pro Rata

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

Twilio (NYSE: TWLO) agreed to buy Segment, a San Francisco-based cloud customer data infrastructure company, for around $3.2 billion in stock.

Why it matters: The tie-up reflects how cloud company values have soared in the pandemic, with Twilio's market cap rising from $15 billion in mid-March to over $45 billion at Friday's market close.

  • ROI: Segment raised over $280 million in VC funding, most recently in 2019 at a $1.5 billion valuation, from firms like Accel, Founders Circle Capital, Greycroft, GV, Meritech Capital Partners, Sapphire Ventures, Thrive Capital, and Y Combinator.
  • Bottom line: "Segment's belief was that a traditional CRM wasn't robust enough for the enterprise to properly manage its pipe. Segment entered to provide customer data infrastructure to offer a more unified experience. Now under the Twilio umbrella, Segment can continue to build key integrations (like they have for Twilio data), which is being used globally inside Fortune 500 companies already." — Venture capitalist Semil Shah

Go deeper

Axios
Updated 2 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Politics: Fauci says Trump campaign ad took his comments out of context — Kudlow says Trump may offer larger stimulus than Democrats' proposal — Eric Trump says his father "got hit hard" by the coronavirus
  2. Health: Gallup: Only 50% of Americans now willing to get a COVID vaccine — What the White House outbreak says about the limits of testing — Regeneron CEO: Trump's success with antibody cocktail is not evidence of cure.
  3. Media: Twitter flags misleading Trump tweet claiming he's "immune" from COVID-19 — ABC host says White House blocked Fauci from appearing on show
  4. World: U.K. PM to announce 3-tier coronavirus lockdown system for England
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Jeff Tracy
1 hour ago - Sports

The NFL's scheduling puzzle

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

The NFL's postponement of Week 5's Broncos vs. Patriots matchup has shifted the dates of eight games involving seven teams, creating the season's first true scheduling puzzle.

Where it stands: An 18th week of the regular season is reportedly "in play," but the league wants it to be a last resort.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Barak Ravid
2 hours ago - World

Israeli cabinet approves UAE peace treaty

Photo: Jack Guez/AFP via Getty Images

The Israeli cabinet unanimously approved on Monday the U.S.-brokered peace treaty with the United Arab Emirates, signed at the White House last month, and decided to bring it to a vote in the Knesset, Israel's parliament, later this week.

Why it matters: The Israeli government wants Thursday's vote to grant the treaty the same status as similar agreements with Egypt and Jordan —  and to make it clear it has broad support in parliament, which represents the Israeli people.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow