Federal Election Commission commissioner Ellen Weintraub posted an extensive fact-checking thread to Twitter late Wednesday refuting claims by President Trump and some Republicans that mail-in voting can lead to fraud.

Why it matters: Weintraub weighed in after Trump threatened to take action against Twitter for fact-checking him on his earlier unsubstantiated posts claiming mail-in ballots in November's election would be fraudulent, and she directly addressed Twitter's fact-checkin of the president in her post.

What she's saying: "U.S. citizens will vote by mail this year in record numbers. In the face of a global health emergency, election officials across the country from both parties are working heroically to ensure that voting by mail is accurate, accessible, safe & secure," she tweeted.

"There's simply no basis for the conspiracy theory that voting by mail causes fraud. None."

The big picture: Weintraub's comments come as White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany told news outlets including Axios that President Trump planned to sign an executive order aimed at social media companies on Thursday.

Trump accused Twitter of interfering in November's elections by fact-checking him.

Twitter CEO clarified on the microblogging site Wednesday night that the company fact-checked Trump's tweets amid concern they "may mislead people into thinking they don't need to register to get a ballot (only registered voters receive ballots)."

Trump and some Republicans repeatedly pushed back against states that have announced plans to expand voting-by-mail options during the coronavirus pandemic, casting doubt on their reliability.

Of note: Weintraub recommended in March that Americans should vote in the general election by mail if physically going to the polls remained unsafe because of the threat of the novel coronavirus.

Editor's note: This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.