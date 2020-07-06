25 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Trump demands apology from Bubba Wallace

President Trump demanded Monday an apology from Bubba Wallace, NASCAR's only Black driver, after the FBI determined last month that he was not a target of a hate crime when a noose was found in his garage stall before a race.

Why it matters: The president's focus on kicking off a culture war is set to be a cornerstone of his 2020 campaign, often hinging on his opposition to the Black Lives Matter movement. As Axios' Jonathan Swan told the "Axios Today" podcast, "The ugly reality of this election is that, in some instances, it's going to look like a race war."

What he's saying: "Has @BubbaWallace apologized to all of those great NASCAR drivers & officials who came to his aid, stood by his side, & were willing to sacrifice everything for him, only to find out that the whole thing was just another HOAX? That & Flag decision has caused lowest ratings EVER!" Trump tweeted.

Reality check: Wallace's initial claim was not a "HOAX," as the president described.

  • Wallace was not the one who found the noose in the garage and did not report it, per an AL.com timeline of events.
  • While the FBI determined that the noose had been in place as a garage pull rope in a Talladega garage sine October 2019 and thus was not intended for Wallace, NASCAR's president confirmed that it "was real" and that it moved quickly to launch an investigation in order to "protect" its driver.

The big picture: The incident came just after NASCAR banned the display of the Confederate flag at all of its events and properties.

Kia Kokalitcheva
1 hour ago - Economy & Business

Uber to buy Postmates in $2.65 billion deal

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Uber has agreed to acquire food delivery company Postmates for $2.65 billion in an all-stock deal, the companies announced Monday.

Why it matters: This is the latest merger for the food delivery space as the sector undergoes an ongoing market consolidation.

Dion Rabouin
2 hours ago - Economy & Business

Analysts expect soaring stock market despite slashed earnings forecasts

Data: FactSet; Chart: Axios Visuals

Despite cutting expectations for companies' earnings by the most in history and revenue by the most since 2009, Wall Street analysts are getting increasingly bullish on the overall direction of the U.S. stock market.

What's happening: Equity analysts are expecting earnings in the second quarter to fall by 43.8% — the most since 2008's fourth quarter 69.1% decline.

Andrew WitherspoonCaitlin Owens
4 hours ago - Health

Case growth outpacing testing in coronavirus hotspots

Data: The COVID Tracking Project. Note: Vermont and Hawaii were not included because they have fewer than 20 cases per day. Chart: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

The United States' alarming rise in coronavirus cases isn't due to increased testing — particularly not where cases have grown fastest over the last month.

Why it matters: The U.S. doesn't yet know what it looks like when a pandemic rages on relatively unchecked after the health system has become overwhelmed. It may be about to find out.

