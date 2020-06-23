47 mins ago - Sports

FBI: Noose left in Bubba Wallace's stall was not a hate crime

Bubba Wallace just before the NASCAR Cup Series Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500 at Martinsville Speedway on June 10. Photo: Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

Bubba Wallace, the only Black driver NASCAR's top level, was not the target of a hate crime after a noose was found in his garage stall at the Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama, the FBI said Tuesday.

The big picture: The noose was found weeks after Wallace helped push for the Confederate flag to be banned from the circuit's events and properties. The FBI said in a joint statement with the US Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Alabama investigators found the noose had been in the garage since last October.  "Although the noose is now known to have been in garage number 4 in 2019, nobody could have known Mr. Wallace would be assigned to garage number 4 last week," the statement said.

Go deeper

Rebecca Falconer
Jun 22, 2020 - Sports

NASCAR probes noose found in Bubba Wallace's garage in Talladega

Bubba Wallace wears a Black Lives Matter T-shirt at Atlanta Motor Speedway in Hampton, Georgia, on June 7. Photo: Chris Graythen/Getty Images

NASCAR said in a statement late Sunday that it had launched an "immediate investigation" after a noose was found in Bubba Wallace's garage at Talladega Superspeedway in Lincoln, Alabama.

Why it matters: He's NASCAR's only black driver and helped push for the Confederate flag to be banned from the circuit's events and properties, Axios' Kendall Baker notes. NASCAR vowed to do "everything we can to identify" whomever was responsible and "eliminate them from the sport" following the "heinous act." Wallace said in a statement the "act of racism and hatred leaves me incredibly saddened and serves as a painful reminder of how much further we have to go as a society and how persistent we must be in the fight against racism."

Go deeper: NASCAR says it will ban display of Confederate flag

Orion Rummler
4 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Louisville police officer involved in Breonna Taylor shooting fired

Protesters hold pictures of Breonna Taylor, left, Andrew Kearse, center, and Ahmaud Arbery, right, during a demonstration on June 22 in Boston, Massachusetts. Photo: Matthew J. Lee/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Louisville police officer Brett Hankison was fired on Tuesday, effective immediately, for "blindly" firing 10 bullets into Breonna Taylor's apartment on March 13, the police department announced.

Driving the news: Black Lives Matter protesters and activists on social media have called for punitive action in the wake of Taylor's death, after she was fatally shot by police who entered her apartment without warning through a "no-knock" warrant.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Alexi McCammond
Updated 47 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Obama at Biden fundraiser: "I am here to say help is on the way"

Screenshot: Biden campaign virtual fundraiser

Former President Barack Obama said at a virtual fundraiser for Joe Biden Tuesday night that “help is on the way” and urged supporters not to be complacent in thinking their work is close to being finished: "Whatever you’ve done so far is not enough."

Why it matters: Organizers said it's the Biden campaign's largest fundraiser yet, bringing in $7.6 million from over 175,000 people. It's expected to be the first of several joint efforts with Biden in the months leading up to the election.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow