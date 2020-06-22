33 mins ago - Sports

NASCAR probes noose found in Bubba Wallace's garage in Talladega

Bubba Wallace wears a Black Lives Matter T-shirt at Atlanta Motor Speedway in Hampton, Georgia, on June 7. Photo: Chris Graythen/Getty Images

NASCAR said in a statement late Sunday that it had launched an "immediate investigation" after a noose was found in Bubba Wallace's garage at Talladega Superspeedway in Lincoln, Alabama.

Why it matters: He's NASCAR's only black driver and helped push for the Confederate flag to be banned from the circuit's events and properties, Axios' Kendall Baker notes. NASCAR vowed to do "everything we can to identify" whomever was responsible and "eliminate them from the sport" following the "heinous act." Wallace said in a statement the "act of racism and hatred leaves me incredibly saddened and serves as a painful reminder of how much further we have to go as a society and how persistent we must be in the fight against racism."

NCAA bans Mississippi championships over Confederate symbol in state flag

Mississippi's state flag is the only one in the U.S. to include the Confederate battle flag. Photo: Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images

The NCAA will no longer hold championship events in Mississippi, due to the Confederate symbol's "prominent presence" in the state flag, the association announced Friday.

The big picture: The NCAA's decision expands its 2001 rule on the Confederate flag, which banned states from hosting events like the the NCAA Division I men’s basketball tournament, but granted exceptions to teams based on tournament seeding or ranking, the Washington Post reports.

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 10:30 p.m. ET: 8,927,195 — Total deaths: 467,636 — Total recoveries — 4,418,922Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 10:30 p.m. ET: 2,279,306 — Total deaths: 119,967 — Total recoveries: 622,133 — Total tested: 27,084,900Map.
  3. Public health: "It's like a forest fire": Infectious-disease expert says virus spread unlikely to slow in summer or fall — Former FDA commissioner Scott Gottlieb urges public to wear masks, warns of "exponential growth" next week.
  4. World: WHO reports record single-day increase in new cases worldwide.
  5. States: U.S. reports highest number of new coronavirus cases since May 1
  6. Trump: White House adviser claims Trump was joking about telling officials to slow down coronavirus testing.
John Bolton: Trump directly linked Ukraine aid to Biden investigation

Former national security adviser John Bolton defended in an interview with ABC News on Sunday his decision not to testify at President Trump's impeachment inquiry, claiming it wouldn't have changed the outcome.

Why it matters: Bolton told ABC News that Trump "directly linked the provision of that [security] assistance with the investigation" into former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden in Ukraine — the central allegation that saw him impeached in the House and later acquitted in the Senate. No official that testified was a direct witness to Trump explicitly tying aid to the investigations.

