NASCAR says it will ban display of Confederate flag

Photo: Jonathan Moore/Getty Images

NASCAR said in a statement Wednesday that it will ban the display of the Confederate flag at all of its events and properties.

Why it matters: The move comes amid a renewed push to ban Confederate monuments and iconography in various U.S. institutions as protests against police brutality and racial inequality have swept across the country. President Trump said on Wednesday that he would "not even consider" changing the names of U.S. military bases named for Confederate generals.

What they're saying

The presence of the Confederate flag at NASCAR events runs contrary to our commitment to providing a welcoming and inclusive environment for all fans, our competitors and our industry. Bringing people together around a love for racing and the community that it creates is what makes our fans and sport special. The display of the Confederate flag will be prohibited from all NASCAR events and properties.
— NASCAR

Fadel Allassan
Jun 9, 2020 - Politics & Policy

U.S. Navy to ban displays of Confederate flag

Photo: Sean Rayford/Getty Images

The U.S. Navy is working on an order "that would prohibit the Confederate battle flag from all public spaces and work areas aboard Navy installations, ships, aircraft and submarines," according to a news release reported by Task & Purpose.

Why it matters: It comes as a number of states and localities around the country have taken steps to remove Confederate-era symbols amid protests against racism spurred by the police killing of George Floyd.

Fadel Allassan
Jun 7, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Confederate monuments become flashpoints in protests against racism

People gather around the Robert E. Lee statue on Monument Avenue in Richmond, Virginia, after Gov. Ralph Northam announced plans to remove the statue. Photo: Ryan M. Kelly/AFP via Getty Images

Protests against police violence and racism have sharpened the focus of a long-standing debate about the place for and relevance of Confederate-era monuments and iconography.

What's happening: In some cities, monuments have become a hub for demonstrations, while others have been vandalized or toppled by protesters. In some instances, government officials have ordered them to be removed altogether.

Ursula Perano
23 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Pelosi requests that Confederate statues be removed from Capitol building

Photo: Oliver Douliery/AFP via Getty Images

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi sent a letter to the chairs of the Joint Committee on the Library on Wednesday requesting that the panel remove 11 Confederate statues from the U.S. Capitol's National Statuary Hall collection.

The latest: Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-Calif.), the vice chair of the Joint Committee on the Library, responded in a statement that she agrees that "these symbols of cruelty and bigotry" be "expediently" removed from the halls of the Capitol. Roy Blunt (R-Mo.), the committee chair, has not yet responded.

