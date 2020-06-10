NASCAR says it will ban display of Confederate flag

NASCAR said in a statement Wednesday that it will ban the display of the Confederate flag at all of its events and properties.

Why it matters: The move comes amid a renewed push to ban Confederate monuments and iconography in various U.S. institutions as protests against police brutality and racial inequality have swept across the country. President Trump said on Wednesday that he would "not even consider" changing the names of U.S. military bases named for Confederate generals.

What they're saying

The presence of the Confederate flag at NASCAR events runs contrary to our commitment to providing a welcoming and inclusive environment for all fans, our competitors and our industry. Bringing people together around a love for racing and the community that it creates is what makes our fans and sport special. The display of the Confederate flag will be prohibited from all NASCAR events and properties.

— NASCAR