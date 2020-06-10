12 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Trump says he will "not even consider" renaming bases named for Confederate leaders

Photo: Doug Mills-Pool/Getty Images

President Trump tweeted Wednesday that he will "not even consider" renaming the 10 U.S. military bases that are named after Confederate leaders.

Why it matters: A spokesperson for Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy said on Monday he's open to a "bipartisan discussion" about renaming the military bases and facilities that are named after Confederate leaders, including Fort Bragg and Fort Benning.

  • The debate comes as the Navy and Marines have moved to ban the display of Confederate-era symbols.
  • A number of states and cities around the country have also taken steps to remove Confederate-era symbols amid racial unrest over the police killing of George Floyd.

What he's saying: "It has been suggested that we should rename as many as 10 of our Legendary Military Bases, such as Fort Bragg in North Carolina, Fort Hood in Texas, Fort Benning in Georgia, etc. These Monumental and very Powerful Bases have become part of a Great American Heritage, and a history of Winning, Victory, and Freedom," Trump tweeted.

  • "The United States of America trained and deployed our HEROES on these Hallowed Grounds, and won two World Wars. Therefore, my Administration will not even consider the renaming of these Magnificent and Fabled Military Installations.
  • "Our history as the Greatest Nation in the World will not be tampered with. Respect our Military!"

Fadel Allassan
22 hours ago - Politics & Policy

U.S. Navy to ban displays of Confederate flag

Photo: Sean Rayford/Getty Images

The U.S. Navy is working on an order "that would prohibit the Confederate battle flag from all public spaces and work areas aboard Navy installations, ships, aircraft and submarines," according to a news release reported by Task & Purpose.

Why it matters: It comes as a number of states and localities around the country have taken steps to remove Confederate-era symbols amid protests against racism spurred by the police killing of George Floyd.

Bethany Allen-Ebrahimian
37 mins ago - World

Zoom closes account of U.S.-based Chinese activist after Tiananmen event

Zoom founder Eric Yuan rings the Nasdaq opening bell. Photo: Kena Betancur/Getty Images

The U.S. video-conferencing company Zoom closed the account of a group of prominent U.S.-based Chinese activists after they held a Zoom event commemorating the 31st anniversary of the June 4 Tiananmen Square Massacre, Axios has learned.

Why it matters: Zoom has faced growing scrutiny over security concerns and its ties to China, which forbids free discussion of the 1989 Tiananmen pro-democracy movement.

Courtenay Brown
38 mins ago - Economy & Business

Fed expects the U.S. economy will shrink by 6.5% this year

Fed chair Jerome Powell. Photo: Federal Reserve via Getty Images

The Federal Reserve expects the economy will shrink by 6.5% this year due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, before growing 5% next year, according to new projections released Wednesday.

The state of play: It also predicts unemployment rate will drop to a still-elevated rate of 9.3% this year. By 2022, it expects the unemployment rate to be 5.5% — still higher than the pre-pandemic rate of 3.5%.

