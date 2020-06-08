Army secretary says he's "open" to renaming bases named after Confederate leaders
Photo: Logan Mock-Bunting/Getty Images
A spokesperson for Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy told Politico Monday that he's "open" to a "bipartisan discussion" on the topic of renaming the branch's 10 bases and facilities that are named after Confederate leaders.
Why it matters: Some of the nation's most recognizable bases — including Fort Bragg and Fort Benning — are named after Confederate leaders. An Army spokesperson told Task & Purpose in February that the branch had no plans to rename bases or facilities, but that position appears to have changed.
- The Army is among the institutions that have faced increased pressure in the weeks following George Floyd's death to eliminate references to America's racist past.
- Some protesters and lawmakers have taken aim at Confederate statues, reigniting a debate that has been ongoing for the past several years.
