Army secretary says he's "open" to renaming bases named after Confederate leaders

Photo: Logan Mock-Bunting/Getty Images

A spokesperson for Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy told Politico Monday that he's "open" to a "bipartisan discussion" on the topic of renaming the branch's 10 bases and facilities that are named after Confederate leaders.

Why it matters: Some of the nation's most recognizable bases — including Fort Bragg and Fort Benning — are named after Confederate leaders. An Army spokesperson told Task & Purpose in February that the branch had no plans to rename bases or facilities, but that position appears to have changed.

  • The Army is among the institutions that have faced increased pressure in the weeks following George Floyd's death to eliminate references to America's racist past.
  • Some protesters and lawmakers have taken aim at Confederate statues, reigniting a debate that has been ongoing for the past several years.

Fadel Allassan
Jun 7, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Confederate monuments become flashpoints in protests against racism

People gather around the Robert E. Lee statue on Monument Avenue in Richmond, Virginia, after Gov. Ralph Northam announced plans to remove the statue. Photo: Ryan M. Kelly/AFP via Getty Images

Protests against police violence and racism have sharpened the focus of a long-standing debate about the place for and relevance of Confederate-era monuments and iconography.

What's happening: In some cities, monuments have become a hub for demonstrations, while others have been vandalized or toppled by protesters. In some instances, government officials have ordered them to be removed altogether.

Rebecca Falconer
Jun 7, 2020 - Politics & Policy

U.S. Marines ban display of Confederate flag

American and Confederate flags fly on May 7 at a residence in the neighborhood where Ahmaud Arbery, a 25-year-old black man, lived in Brunswick, Georgia. He was killed on Feb 23. Photo: Sean Rayford/Getty Images

The U.S. Marines have issued a directive ordering the removal of all public displays of the Confederate flag, including from bumper stickers, posters, mugs, posters and clothing.

Why it matters: In a statement, the Marines said the flag has been "co-opted by violent extremist and racist groups whose divisive beliefs have no place in our Corps."

Jacob Knutson
Jun 7, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Protesters tear down statue of Confederate general in Richmond

Photo: Alexa Welch Edlund/Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP

Demonstrators on Saturday pulled down a statue of Williams Carter Wickham, a Confederate general during the Civil War, in Richmond, Virginia, AP reports.

Why it matters: Confederate monuments have been a flashpoint in the protests against police brutality and racism that have swept across the country over the past two weeks.

