Army secretary says he's "open" to renaming bases named after Confederate leaders

A spokesperson for Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy told Politico Monday that he's "open" to a "bipartisan discussion" on the topic of renaming the branch's 10 bases and facilities that are named after Confederate leaders.

Why it matters: Some of the nation's most recognizable bases — including Fort Bragg and Fort Benning — are named after Confederate leaders. An Army spokesperson told Task & Purpose in February that the branch had no plans to rename bases or facilities, but that position appears to have changed.

The Army is among the institutions that have faced increased pressure in the weeks following George Floyd's death to eliminate references to America's racist past.

Some protesters and lawmakers have taken aim at Confederate statues, reigniting a debate that has been ongoing for the past several years.

