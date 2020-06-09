52 mins ago - Politics & Policy

U.S. Navy to ban displays of Confederate flag

The Confederate battle flag. Photo: Sean Rayford/Getty Images

The U.S. Navy is working on an order "that would prohibit the Confederate battle flag from all public spaces and work areas aboard Navy installations, ships, aircraft and submarines," according to a news release reported by Task & Purpose.

Why it matters: It comes as a number of states and localities around the country have taken steps to remove Confederate-era symbols amid protests against racism spurred by the police killing of George Floyd.

  • "The order is meant to ensure unit cohesion, preserve good order and discipline, and uphold the Navy’s core values of honor, courage and commitment," a spokesperson said.
  • The Marines has already ordered the removal of all public displays of the Confederate flag, including from bumper stickers, posters, mugs, posters and clothing.
  • On Monday, a spokesperson for Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy said he's "open" to a "bipartisan discussion" on the topic of renaming the branch's 10 bases and facilities that are named after Confederate leaders.

Axios
Updated 51 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 5 p.m.: ET: 7,185,573 — Total deaths: 408,954 — Total recoveries — 3,352,665Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 5 p.m.: ET: 1,971,302 — Total deaths: 111,751 — Total recoveries: 518,522 — Total tested: 20,615,303Map.
  3. Public health: Fauci: Coronavirus is a "nightmare" and "isn't over yet"
  4. Congress: Sen. Josh Hawley requests civil rights probe into coronavirus church restrictions.
  5. Business: Sweetgreen CEO doesn't regret giving back PPP loan.
  6. Axios-Ipsos Coronavirus Index: 86% think protests present large to moderate risk.
  7. Protests: Members of D.C. National Guard test positive for coronavirus.
  8. 1 🏎 thing: NASCAR to allow fans at Alabama and Florida races
Axios
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Video exposes reality on police lies

An elderly man falls after appearing to be shoved by riot police in Buffalo, New York, June 4. Photo from video: WBFO/via Reuters

One reality for black people that's becoming increasingly apparent to the rest of America: Police officers sometimes don't tell the whole truth.

Why it matters: It's no longer the word of a police officer vs. the suspect. Now it's the police officer vs. video cameras, often held by members of the communities they patrol.

Dave Lawler
1 hour ago - World

Tracking the coronavirus pandemic, by the numbers

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Chart: Naema Ahmed/Axios

131,296 new coronavirus cases were recorded worldwide on Wednesday, per data from the World Health Organization.

By the numbers: Compare that to 87,729 one month ago, or 4,589 on March 11 — the day the pandemic was declared. 51.9% of new cases are being recorded in the Americas, while Europe's share of new cases is down from nearly 80% in mid-March to 13.3%.

