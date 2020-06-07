The U.S. Marines have issued a directive ordering the removal of all public displays of the Confederate flag, including from bumper stickers, posters, mugs, posters and clothing.

Why it matters: In a statement, the Marines said the flag has been "co-opted by violent extremist and racist groups whose divisive beliefs have no place in our Corps."

The big picture: Exceptions to the ban, issued on Friday, include state flags that incorporate the Confederate flag and the grave sites of Confederate soldiers. Marine Corps commandant Gen. David Berger, said on Wednesday in a statement on nationwide protests against racism and the killing of George Floyd, "Current events are a stark reminder that it is not enough for us to remove symbols that cause division — rather, we also must strive to eliminate division itself."

