Tucker and Trump's culture war

In recent weeks, President Trump's rhetoric has become increasingly dark and reminiscent of his "American carnage" inauguration speech. The upcoming election has put a focus on his claims of a "left-wing culture war," the same language that Fox News host Tucker Carlson uses in his monologues.

  • Plus, what's driving Washington Redskins owner Dan Snyder to reconsider his remarks that he'd "never change the name ... it's that simple. NEVER."
  • And, the retail apocalypse has led to a new trend - buying online and picking up in store. Call it "BOPIS."

Guests: Axios' Jonathan Swan, Mike Allen and Jennifer Kingson.

Credits: “Axios Today” is produced in partnership with Pushkin Industries. The team includes: Niala Boodhoo, Sara Kehaulani Goo, Carol Alderman, Cara Shillenn, Nuria Marquez Martinez, Naomi Shavin and Alex Sugiura. Music is composed by Evan Viola. We can be contacted by email at podcasts@axios.com.

Mike Allen
Jul 4, 2020 - Sports

Redskins expected to change name by September

Redskins helmet circa 1970. Photo: Nate Fine/Getty Images

A source close to the negotiations tells me there is "no question" the Washington Redskins are expected to change their name before the first kickoff this fall, scheduled for Sept. 10.

Worth noting: Team owner Dan Snyder told USA Today in 2013: "We'll never change the name ... It's that simple. NEVER — you can use caps."

Jonathan Swan
Updated 9 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump's Tucker mind-meld

Photo illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios. Photo: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images and BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

If you want to understand the rhetorical roots of Trump's Independence Day speech at Mount Rushmore, go back and watch Tucker Carlson's monologues for the past six weeks.

Between the lines: Trump — or rather his speechwriter Stephen Miller — framed the president's opposition to the Black Lives Matter protest movement using the same imagery Carlson has been laying out night after night on Fox.

Andrew WitherspoonCaitlin Owens
6 mins ago - Health

Case growth outpacing testing in coronavirus hotspots

Data: The COVID Tracking Project. Note: Vermont and Hawaii were not included because they have fewer than 20 cases per day. Chart: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

The United States' alarming rise in coronavirus cases isn't due to increased testing — particularly not where cases have grown fastest over the last month.

Why it matters: The U.S. doesn't yet know what it looks like when a pandemic rages on relatively unchecked after the health system has become overwhelmed. It may be about to find out.

