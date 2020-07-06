In recent weeks, President Trump's rhetoric has become increasingly dark and reminiscent of his "American carnage" inauguration speech. The upcoming election has put a focus on his claims of a "left-wing culture war," the same language that Fox News host Tucker Carlson uses in his monologues.

Plus, what's driving Washington Redskins owner Dan Snyder to reconsider his remarks that he'd "never change the name ... it's that simple. NEVER."

And, the retail apocalypse has led to a new trend - buying online and picking up in store. Call it "BOPIS."

Guests: Axios' Jonathan Swan, Mike Allen and Jennifer Kingson.

