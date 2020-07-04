30 mins ago - Sports

Redskins expected to change name by September

Redskins helmet circa 1970. Photo: Nate Fine/Getty Images

A source close to the negotiations tells me there is "no question" the Washington Redskins are expected to change their name before the first kickoff this fall, scheduled for Sept. 10.

Worth noting: Team owner Dan Snyder told USA Today in 2013: "We'll never change the name ... It's that simple. NEVER — you can use caps."

The state of play: The review the team announced Friday "is expected to result in a new team name and mascot," the WashPost reports.

  • It's also the first formal step the Redskins have taken to reconsider the team name since the debate first began.
  • The move by Snyder and others comes after FedEx, named sponsor of the Redskins' stadium, released a statement saying, “We have communicated to the team in Washington our request that they change the team name."

Jul 3, 2020 - Sports

Washington Redskins to review team name amid public pressure

Photo: Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

The Washington Redskins have announced they will be conducting a review of the team's name after mounting pressure from the public and corporate sponsors.

Why it matters: This review is the first formal step the Redskins are taking since the debate surrounding the name first began. It comes after weeks of discussions between the team and the NFL, the team said.

Jul 2, 2020 - Sports

Washington NFL sponsor FedEx requests that team change its name

Photo: Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

FedEx on Thursday asked Washington, D.C.'s NFL team — whose stadium the company sponsors — to change its name amid growing pressure from investment firms to halt business with the team.

Why it matters: Team owner Daniel Snyder has been adamantly opposed to changing the Washington Redskins name, arguing that it "represents honor, respect and pride."

9 mins ago - Health

U.S. coronavirus infections hit record highs for 3 straight days

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

The U.S. has reached new highs in single-day coronavirus infections for three consecutive days this week, per data from Johns Hopkins and the COVID Tracking Project.

The big picture: The number of coronavirus cases increased in the vast majority of states over the last week, and decreased in only two states plus the District of Columbia, Axios' Andrew Witherspoon and Caitlin Owens report.

