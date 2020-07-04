Redskins expected to change name by September

A source close to the negotiations tells me there is "no question" the Washington Redskins are expected to change their name before the first kickoff this fall, scheduled for Sept. 10.

Worth noting: Team owner Dan Snyder told USA Today in 2013: "We'll never change the name ... It's that simple. NEVER — you can use caps."

The state of play: The review the team announced Friday "is expected to result in a new team name and mascot," the WashPost reports.