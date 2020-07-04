Redskins expected to change name by September

Redskins helmet circa 1970. Photo: Nate Fine/Getty Images
A source close to the negotiations tells me there is "no question" the Washington Redskins are expected to change their name before the first kickoff this fall, scheduled for Sept. 10.
Worth noting: Team owner Dan Snyder told USA Today in 2013: "We'll never change the name ... It's that simple. NEVER — you can use caps."
The state of play: The review the team announced Friday "is expected to result in a new team name and mascot," the WashPost reports.
- It's also the first formal step the Redskins have taken to reconsider the team name since the debate first began.
- The move by Snyder and others comes after FedEx, named sponsor of the Redskins' stadium, released a statement saying, “We have communicated to the team in Washington our request that they change the team name."