Trump brands Woodward book as "FAKE" despite reportedly sitting for 17 interviews

President Trump lashed out at journalist Bob Woodward's upcoming book "Rage," calling it "FAKE" in a pair of Friday tweets.

Why it matters: Trump participated extensively in Woodward's research for the book, sitting for 17 interviews at the White House, Mar-a-Lago and over the phone between December 2019 and late July 2020, CNN reported.

"Everybody does phony books on Donald Trump and Republicans, just like the Fake Dossier, which turned out to be a total fraud perpetrated by Crooked Hillary Clinton and the DNC," the president tweeted.

The big picture: The book, a follow-up to Woodward's 2018 tome "Fear," is expected to have insider knowledge on Trump's recent thoughts and actions on national security, the coronavirus pandemic, the economy and the Black Lives Matter protests.