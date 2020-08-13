Bob Woodward's new book details 25 letters between Trump and Kim Jong-un

Journalist Bob Woodward has obtained "25 personal letters exchanged" between President Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un for his new book, "Rage," publisher Simon & Schuster revealed on Wednesday.

Details: In the letters, "Kim describes the bond between the two leaders as out of a 'fantasy film,' as the two leaders engage in an extraordinary diplomatic minuet," according to a description of the book posted on Amazon.

"At key decision points, Rage shows how Trump’s responses to the crises of 2020 were rooted in the instincts, habits and style he developed during his first three years as president."

— Excerpt from Simon & Schuster's description of "Rage"

Of note: The legendary Washington Post reporter's second book on Trump's presidency is due to be released on Sept. 15 — seven weeks before Election Day.

The big picture: Trump revealed in January that Woodward had interviewed him for the book, after having expressed regret that he didn't sit down with him for the WashPost associate editor's first one, "Fear."