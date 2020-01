What he's saying: Trump said the unidentified flavors would be taken off the market "for a period of time." "Hopefully if everything's safe, they're going to be going very quickly back onto the market," he said.

"[T]hey're gonna be checked ... people have died from this ... We think we understand why, but we're doing a very exhaustive examination and hopefully everything will be back on the market very, very shortly."

Driving the news: The Wall Street Journal reported earlier Tuesday that the Food and Drug Administration would "ban the sale of fruity flavors in cartridge-based e-cigarettes, but the restriction won’t apply to tank vaping systems commonly found at vape shops."

The big picture: Trump told reporters in September he planned to enact the ban as he sat alongside first lady Melania Trump, noting that she "feels very strongly" about the issue.

Axios' Alayna Treene reported later that month that conservative leaders were "circulating data to White House staff that claims adults who vape will turn" on Trump if he banned such products.

