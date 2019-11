President Trump has backed away from plans to ban most flavored e-cigarettes, the Washington Post first reported Sunday.

Why it matters: The non-tobacco flav0rs that would've been outlawed are at the center of a dramatic rise in youth vaping that has schools and parents on widespread alert. But Trump reversed his decision because of concerns that owners of e-cigarette stores and their customers "might hurt his reelection prospects," per WashPost, which cites White House and campaign officials.