Quote We are very strong on our Second Amendment. ... You know they call it the slippery slope, and all of a sudden everything gets taken away. We’re not going to let that happen."

Why it matters: His call with LaPierre is the latest sign that Trump's initial motivation to pass meaningful and aggressive legislation in the aftermath the shootings has faded. It shows his relationship with the NRA remains strong, having told the gun right's group's conference in 2017 he "will come through" for them.

As the New York Times notes, Trump's recent dealings with gun rights advocates "have been a reminder that even if his initial instinct after the mass shootings this month was to say he would press for aggressive gun legislation, any such push would be seen as a betrayal of the NRA members who helped elect him."

What he's saying: When asked by reporters to clarify his position on enhanced background checks, Trump would not comment on the 2 gun control bills that passed in the House earlier this year, other than to say "we are in very meaningful discussions with the Democrats."

"[W]e’re looking at different things. And I have to tell you that it is a mental problem. And I’ve said it a hundred times: It’s not the gun that pulls the trigger; it’s the person that pulls the trigger. These are sick people, and it is also that kind of a problem."

Go deeper: