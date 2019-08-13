Ivanka Trump is quietly calling lawmakers about the gun debate

Ivanka Trump has quietly been making calls to members of Congress in the days following the deadly mass shootings in Dayton and El Paso to gauge where they stand on pending gun legislation, sources familiar with her conversations told Axios.

Behind the scenes: Members she has privately spoken to include Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), who she called last Wednesday while he was vacationing in Hawaii to get an update on the bipartisan background checks bill he has proposed with Sen. Pat Toomey (R-Penn.).