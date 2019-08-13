Ivanka Trump is quietly calling lawmakers about the gun debate

Ivanka Trump has quietly been making calls to members of Congress in the days following the deadly mass shootings in Dayton and El Paso to gauge where they stand on pending gun legislation, sources familiar with her conversations told Axios.
Behind the scenes: Members she has privately spoken to include Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), who she called last Wednesday while he was vacationing in Hawaii to get an update on the bipartisan background checks bill he has proposed with Sen. Pat Toomey (R-Penn.).
- The measure, which was initially introduced in 2013 in the wake of the Sandy Hook shooting, would expand background checks to nearly all commercial firearm sales.
- "She called Manchin and said she was trying to get a sense of what bills are out there. She had him explain how they drafted the bill, where it stands and what changes needed to be made in order for it to pass," a Manchin aide told Axios. The two had "a good talk," but Ivanka didn't make it clear one way or the other what the White House's position is, the aide added.
- The call followed President Trump's own conversations with Manchin last Monday and Tuesday, first reported by the Washington Post, in which he told the senator that he wanted legislation before the Senate returns from recess in September.
She has trusted relationships on both sides of the aisle and she is working in concert with the White House policy and legislative teams," a White House official told Axios about Ivanka's latest involvement.
The backdrop: Following the Dayton and El Paso shootings, Ivanka Trump posted a note on her Instagram story calling on Congress to "enact Red Flag laws/Extreme Risk Protection Orders in every state, increase resources dedicated to mental health support nationwide and close background check loopholes."
- "You can strongly support and defend the 2nd Amendment while calling for these common sense, and long-overdue reforms," she concluded. Ivanka later reiterated that call to action on Twitter.
President Trump has also been extensively probing his aides and making calls to lawmakers about what strategy he should adopt on gun control and how it will play with his base.
- Trump told reporters last week that there was "great appetite for background checks," adding that he thinks the NRA — which has already voiced its blanket opposition to the policy — is "gonna get there also ... or maybe will be a little bit more neutral, and that would be ok too."
- Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has said that the Manchin-Toomey bill, as well as proposed "red flag" laws, will be debated when the Senate returns from recess.