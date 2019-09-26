There are 1,888 confirmed and probable cases of lung injury in 49 states and 37 deaths associated with e-cigarette use, the Centers for Disease and Control and Prevention announced Thursday.
The big picture: Additional patient lab tests have taken place related to a variety of vape products used. Little progress has been made in uncovering the specific cause of these respiratory illnesses, though CDC officials say that THC vape products have been linked to a majority of patients with vaping-related lung injuries.
By the numbers, based on the latest information of 867 with the illness, most are young, white males:
- 79% were under the age of 35, 78% were non-Hispanic white, and 70% were males.
- About 86% reported using products containing THC, and 64% reported use of products with nicotine.
The impact: A former Juul executive alleged in a lawsuit that it sent to market at least "one million mint-flavored e-cigarette nicotine pods that it admits were contaminated." A Juul spokesperson told Axios the company denies the claims and is contesting the suit.
Meanwhile, individual states are cracking down on vaping products with a variety of proposals and bans. Gov. Charlie Baker (R-Mass.) declared a statewide public health emergency last month and called for a four-month ban on all vaping products, the harshest measure in the country so far.
- Los Angeles County also banned the sale of flavored tobacco products.
- The U.S. Army is treating two active-duty soldiers for vaping-related lung illness. Most of the military has banned e-cigarette sales at base exchanges, the Wall Street Journal reports.
- Schools across the country are also going after Juul with lawsuits, alleging the manufacturer put a major burden on institutions for wooing kids to vape their products, NPR reports.
- Juul has not been connected to the illnesses but owns a large portion of the e-cigarette market share.