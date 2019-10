Juul will stop selling flavored e-cigarette cartridges online, after halting brick-and-mortar sales last year, in response to criticism from schools, parents and regulators who have said the flavored products contributed to the spike in teen vaping.

Where it stands: The self-imposed limits don't apply to menthol or tobacco flavors. The Food and Drug Administration is also still investigating Juul's advertising practices.

