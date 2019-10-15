A mother is suing Juul, claiming the e-cigarette maker's nicotine cartridges were a significant factor in causing the death of her 18-year-old son over a year ago, Bloomberg Law reports.
Why it matters: It's the first wrongful-death vaping suit against a major e-cigarette company, as the country's death toll from the illness reaches 26.
Details:
- The suit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California. It says her son was exposed to Juul advertising in 2015 and “became intensely addicted” to the company’s nicotine products.
- In August 2018, his father discovered him unresponsive. His death was attributed to “breathing complications,” the complaint says.
- "Consolidated litigation over allegedly improper marketing to minors, including personal-injury suits, is pending there," per Bloomberg Law.
Yes, but: The lung injuries tracked by federal and state officials involve patients who have mostly used THC-containing products. Still, 13% with the illness who reported only using nicotine vaping products.