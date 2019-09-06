5 dead from vaping-related lung illness

5 people have died from a lung-related illness possibly linked to vaping, as of Friday. There are 450 possible cases of the illnesses spread across 33 states, the New York Times reports.

What's happening: The deaths occurred in Indiana, Minnesota, Los Angeles, Oregon and Illinois, per the Times. The CDC maintains that no single e-cigarette product or compound has been linked to the illnesses and says there is no evidence that an infectious disease is the culprit.