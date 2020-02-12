52 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Trump rages against his own DOJ after Stone prosecutors quit

Rebecca Falconer

President Donald President Trump speaks to reporters at the White House on Tuesday. Photo: Mark Wilson/Getty Images

President Trump posted a tweet Tuesday night railing against Department of Justice prosecutors who recommended his associate Roger Stone serve 7–9 years in prison.

"Who are the four prosecutors (Mueller people?) who cut and ran after being exposed for recommending a ridiculous 9 year prison sentence to a man that got caught up in an investigation that was illegal, the Mueller Scam, and shouldn’t ever even have started? 13 Angry Democrats?"
— Trump's tweet

The big picture: All four prosecutors who tried Stone in November — Aaron Zelinsky, Jonathan Kravis, Adam Jed and Michael Marando — withdrew from the case on Tuesday afternoon after the DOJ made a downgraded sentencing recommendation against Stone, who was found guilty in November for crimes including obstruction of justice, lying to Congress and witness tampering.

  • Hours before the DOJ intervention, Trump said in an early morning tweet that the original sentencing request was "disgraceful." "Cannot allow this miscarriage of justice!" he added.
  • On Tuesday evening, Trump tweeted his criticism of the judge presiding over Stone's case, Amy Berman Jackson, after it was pointed out that she had overseen Mueller investigation cases — including that of his now-imprisoned former campaign chairman Paul Manafort.

Go deeper: Prosecutors resign from Roger Stone case

Editor's note: This article has been updated with more details and context.

