Trump calls prosecutors' sentence request for Roger Stone "disgraceful!"

President Trump speaks during an event in the State Dining Room of the White House on Monday. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

President Trump tweeted early Tuesday that its' "Disgraceful!" prosecutors requested his associate Roger Stone serve seven to nine years in prison for crimes including obstruction of justice, lying to Congress and witness tampering.

This is a horrible and very unfair situation. The real crimes were on the other side, as nothing happens to them. Cannot allow this miscarriage of justice!"
Zachary Basu

Prosecutors recommend Roger Stone serve 7–9 years in prison

Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

Federal prosecutors recommended in a sentencing memo filed Monday that Trump associate Roger Stone serve 87–108 months in prison — or 7–9 years — for crimes that include obstruction of justice, lying to Congress and witness tampering.

The big picture: Stone, one of several Trump associates to be indicted as a result of the Mueller investigation, was found guilty in November of lying to Congress about his efforts to learn more about when WikiLeaks would publish damaging emails about 2016 Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.

Ursula Perano

Michael Flynn seeks to formally withdraw his guilty plea

Michael Flynn. Photo: SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

Former national security adviser Michael Flynn filed court papers on Tuesday to withdraw his guilty plea related to allegedly lying to the FBI about his contacts with Russia’s ambassador to the U.S.

Why now: The move comes only one week after the Justice Department shifted its position on his punishment, recommending he serve up to six months in prison, and comes days before his Jan. 28 sentencing.

Orion Rummler

Former GOP Rep. Chris Collins sentenced to 26 months in insider trading case

Ex-Rep. Chris Collins ahead of a sentencing hearing on Jan. 17 in New York City. Photo: Scott Heins/Getty Images

Former Rep. Chris Collins (R-N.Y.) was sentenced on Friday to just over two years in prison for making false statements to the FBI and conspiracy to commit securities fraud, the Washington Post reports.

Flashback: Federal prosecutors recommended this week that Collins receive up to 57 months in prison for pleading guilty to insider trading last year. Collins, the first congressman to endorse President Trump in 2016, resigned in September.

