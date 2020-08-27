53 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Trump says the NBA has "become like a political organization"

President Trump said during a press conference on Thursday that the NBA has "become more like a political organization," after teams boycotted their respective games to protest the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

The big picture: The president praised Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers for accepting help from the National Guard this week after the shooting sparked demonstrations and unrest in Kenosha. Trump refused to say whether he saw the video of the police officers shooting Blake seven times at close range in his back.

What he's saying: "I don't know much about the NBA. I know their ratings are bad because I think people are tired of the NBA," Trump said. "I know their ratings have been bad. That's unfortunate. They've become a political organization and that's not a good thing. I don't think that's a good thing for sports or the country."

Go deeper... Kushner: NBA players are "very fortunate" to be "able to take a night off from work"

Go deeper

Ursula Perano
7 hours ago - Sports

Kushner: NBA players are "very fortunate" to be "able to take a night off from work"

Jared Kushner told CNBC on Thursday that NBA players are "very fortunate that they have the financial position where they're able to take a night off from work without having to have the consequences."

The backdrop: The league postponed its slate of playoff games after players refused to take the floor in protest of the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin. That incident has again sparked protests nationwide for racial justice.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Kendall Baker
10 hours ago - Sports

The day sports stopped

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

The most historic day in sports activism history began in an empty gym.

What happened: The Milwaukee Bucks chose not to take the floor for Game 5 against the Magic, which led to all three NBA games being postponed — and most of the sports world following suit.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Fadel Allassan
6 hours ago - Sports

Pence chief of staff on NBA boycott: "If they want to protest, I don't think we care"

Marc Short, the chief of staff to Vice President Pence, told CNN on Thursday that he believes the NBA boycott is "absurd and silly," adding "if they want to protest, I don't think we care."

The backdrop: The NBA postponed its scheduled playoff games on Wednesday after players, led by the Milwaukee Bucks, refused to take the floor to protest the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin. That incident has again sparked protests nationwide for racial justice.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow